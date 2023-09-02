Bec Daniher opens up with Hamish McLachlan in the latest episode of Let's Talk

Hamish McLachlan and Bec Daniher. Picture: Supplied

This episode of 'Let's Talk' contains material that some people may find distressing. If you find yourself in need of assistance, visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

BEC DANIHER has revealed how her father's diagnosis and his brave and very public fight has brought her family closer together.

Former Essendon player and Melbourne coach Neale Daniher has become the public face of motor neurone disease (MND) in Australia since he was diagnosed in 2013.

Despite the terminal illness, Neale and his daughter Bec have led the fight against MND, with the annual Big Freeze at the 'G game on the King's Birthday Monday helping to raise millions of dollars.

In the latest episode of Let's Talk with Hamish McLachlan, Bec reflects on Neale's diagnosis and how he's defied the odds to still be the face of the fight against the illness.

She speaks openly about death, how the illness has brought her family together and how she'll describe Neale to her son.

She also expresses gratitude that Neale has defied doctors' predictions to live long enough to walk her down the aisle and meet his grandchildren.

The full interview will be published on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app on Sunday, September 3 at 5pm AEST.

Let's Talk follows the successful The Last Time I Cried series in 2020, where some of the biggest names in footy opened up to McLachlan in a raw and emotional series of interviews.