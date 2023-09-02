Hamish McLachlan and Bec Daniher. Picture: Supplied

This episode of 'Let's Talk' contains material that some people may find distressing. If you find yourself in need of assistance, visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

BEC DANIHER has revealed how her father's diagnosis and his brave and very public fight has brought her family closer together.

Former Essendon player and Melbourne coach Neale Daniher has become the public face of motor neurone disease (MND) in Australia since he was diagnosed in 2013.

Despite the terminal illness, Neale and his daughter Bec have led the fight against MND, with the annual Big Freeze at the 'G game on the King's Birthday Monday helping to raise millions of dollars.

In the latest episode of Let's Talk with Hamish McLachlan, Bec reflects on Neale's diagnosis and how he's defied the odds to still be the face of the fight against the illness.

She speaks openly about death, how the illness has brought her family together and how she'll describe Neale to her son.

>> WATCH MORE EPISODES OF LET'S TALK HERE

She also expresses gratitude that Neale has defied doctors' predictions to live long enough to walk her down the aisle and meet his grandchildren.

The full interview will be published on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app on Sunday, September 3 at 5pm AEST.

Let's Talk follows the successful The Last Time I Cried series in 2020, where some of the biggest names in footy opened up to McLachlan in a raw and emotional series of interviews.

Last Time I Cried
  • 10:23

    Last Time I Cried: I kept thinking, am I going to lose my daughter?

    In the final episode of the series Hamish opens up about his daughter's diagnosis of West syndrome at 8 months old

    AFL
  • 12:20

    Last Time I Cried: 'It was a massive cry for help'

    In his second episode, Dayne Beams speaks about hitting rock bottom in early 2020 and how far he has come since that moment

    AFL
  • 12:56

    Last Time I Cried: 'He was everything to me'

    In the first episode of two with Dayne Beams, he opens up about losing his father to cancer in 2018

    AFL
  • 10:19

    Last Time I Cried: 'It's like part of you dies'

    Leigh Matthews opens up about the moments that left him speechless as a player and a coach

    AFL
  • 10:14

    Last Time I Cried: 'We share the same struggles every day'

    Trent Cotchin opens up on the emergency birth of his son, and his special bond with Dustin Martin

    AFL
  • 09:14

    Last Time I Cried: 'He's not coming back. What's next?'

    In the next instalment with Hamish McLachlan, Patrick Dangerfield opens up about the passing of Adelaide coach Phil Walsh in 2015

    AFL
  • 10:41

    Last Time I Cried: Football should not be this cruel

    Alex Johnson endured six knee reconstructions across his eight year, 47 game career. He shares his story with Hamish McLachlan

    AFL
  • 10:24

    Last Time I Cried: 'I didn't know what was going to happen next'

    Speaking with Hamish McLachlan, Dogs premiership hero Tom Boyd recounts the moment he hit rock bottom in 2017

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Last Time I Cried: He said, 'My mum died on Christmas Day'

    Footy hard man Campbell Brown has paid a raw and powerful tribute to his late mother Kay in an emotional interview with Hamish McLachlan

    AFL
  • 04:59

    Last Time I Cried: New AFL series

    Brought to you by AIA Vitality, some of footy's biggest names tell us the stories behind their last tears

    AFL