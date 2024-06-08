Josh Smillie, Leo Lombard, Jack Whitlock and Tyler Welsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at Ikon Park when Vic Metro takes on the Allies from 10.05am AEST, followed by Vic Country's clash with South Australia from 12.30pm AEST. 

Sunday marks the first game for both the Victorian teams in this year's U18s tournament, with a host of top prospects playing their first game of the championships, and looms as one of the most important days in shaping this year's draft crop. 

Players to watch in Vic Metro's clash with the Allies include Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, who will face off against gun Gold Coast Academy prospect Leo Lombard as well as his Suns Academy teammate Zeke Uwland, brother of Bodhi. 

After Metro and the Allies do battle, a Vic Country squad featuring tall twin brothers Jack and Matt Whitlock, lively small forward Joe Berry and bottom-age prospect Willem Duursma, brother of AFL/W players Xavier, Zane and Yasmin, will line up against an SA side featuring Sid Draper, and father-son prospects Lucas and Ben Camporeale (Carlton) and Tyler Welsh (Adelaide).

Top Vic Country midfield talents Finn O'Sullivan and Sam Lalor will miss Sunday's game through injury.   

LIVE from 10.05am AEST

U18s: Vic Metro v Allies

LIVE from 12.30pm AEST

U18s: Vic Country v SA

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre

Vic Metro v Allies squads 

VIC METRO

No Player Name
1 Isaac Kako
2 Jayden Nguyen
3 Jesse Dattoli
4 Joshua Dolan
5 Damon Hollow
7 Harrison Oliver
8 Murphy Reid
9 Jagga Smith
10 Levi Ashcroft
11 Christian Moraes
15 Tom Gross
16 Lucca Grego
18 Patrick Retschko
19 Charlie Richardson
20 Bailey McKenzie
21 Lennox Hofmann
24 Josh Smillie
25 Gabriel Stumpf
26 Luke Trainor
27 Harry O’Farrell
34 Lucas Tovey
35 Thomas Sims
37 Lucas Impey
13 Cody Anderson (emg)
22 Harry Armstrong (emg)
32 Adrian Cole (emg)

ALLIES

1 Nicholas Andreacchio
2 Zeke Uwland
8 Leonardo Lombard
9 Joe Harrison
10 Lachlan Carmichael
11 Josaia Delana
13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
16 Samuel Marshall
20 Daniel Annable
21 Lenny Douglas
25 Fergus McFadyen
26 Zai Millane
28 Joel Cochran
30 Noah Chamberlain
31 Ryan Gilder
32 Jobe Shanahan
33 Lachlan Hogan
34 Nathaniel Sulzberger
36 Ben Kennedy
37 Joshua Murphy
40 Logan Smith
41 Cooper Bell
44 Billy Richardson

Vic Country v SA squads

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name
1 Jasper Alger
2 Archer Day-Wicks
3 Xavier Lindsay
4 Oliver Warburton
6 River Stevens
7 Oliver Hannaford
9 Joe Berry
11 Connor Evans
12 Harry Charleson
13 Tobie Travaglia
15 Xavier Ivisic
16 Lachie Jaques
17 Ben Rongdit
18 Cohen Paul
19 Mitchell Lloyd
20 Jack Whitlock
21 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
22 Harvey Langford
23 Willem Duursma
24 Matt Whitlock
25 Riley Onley
26 Jack Ough
28 James Barrat
30 Cooper Hynes
36 Flynn Penry
37 Floyd Burmeister

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
2 Lucas Camporeale (dvc)
3 Ben Camporeale (dvc)
4 Ned Bowman
5 Evan Bradley
7 Sid Draper (c)
8 Kade Herbert
9 Louie Montgomery
11 Phoenix Hargrave (dvc)
14 Sam Cumming
16 Angus Clarke
17 Jacob Newton
19 Harley Barker
22 Jett Hasting
24 Dyson Sharp
25 Charlie Nicholls
26 Harry Ramm
28 Tate Delmenico
30 Tallan Rosenzweig
31 Thomas McKay
34 Jacob Sheean
39 Noah Howes
40 Alex Dodson
42 Tyler Welsh
6 Benny Barrett (emg)
23 Harry Dodd (emg)
41 Charlie West (emg)