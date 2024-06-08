The 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships continue with a double-header from 10am AEST on Sunday

Josh Smillie, Leo Lombard, Jack Whitlock and Tyler Welsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at Ikon Park when Vic Metro takes on the Allies from 10.05am AEST, followed by Vic Country's clash with South Australia from 12.30pm AEST.

Sunday marks the first game for both the Victorian teams in this year's U18s tournament, with a host of top prospects playing their first game of the championships, and looms as one of the most important days in shaping this year's draft crop.

U18s SCORES AND STATS Check out our new U18s match centre

Players to watch in Vic Metro's clash with the Allies include Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, who will face off against gun Gold Coast Academy prospect Leo Lombard as well as his Suns Academy teammate Zeke Uwland, brother of Bodhi.

After Metro and the Allies do battle, a Vic Country squad featuring tall twin brothers Jack and Matt Whitlock, lively small forward Joe Berry and bottom-age prospect Willem Duursma, brother of AFL/W players Xavier, Zane and Yasmin, will line up against an SA side featuring Sid Draper, and father-son prospects Lucas and Ben Camporeale (Carlton) and Tyler Welsh (Adelaide).

Top Vic Country midfield talents Finn O'Sullivan and Sam Lalor will miss Sunday's game through injury.

Learn More U18s: Vic Metro v Allies

Learn More U18s: Vic Country v SA

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the Marsh AFL U18 Championships

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Vic Metro v Allies squads

VIC METRO

No Player Name 1 Isaac Kako 2 Jayden Nguyen 3 Jesse Dattoli 4 Joshua Dolan 5 Damon Hollow 7 Harrison Oliver 8 Murphy Reid 9 Jagga Smith 10 Levi Ashcroft 11 Christian Moraes 15 Tom Gross 16 Lucca Grego 18 Patrick Retschko 19 Charlie Richardson 20 Bailey McKenzie 21 Lennox Hofmann 24 Josh Smillie 25 Gabriel Stumpf 26 Luke Trainor 27 Harry O’Farrell 34 Lucas Tovey 35 Thomas Sims 37 Lucas Impey 13 Cody Anderson (emg) 22 Harry Armstrong (emg) 32 Adrian Cole (emg)

ALLIES

1 Nicholas Andreacchio 2 Zeke Uwland 8 Leonardo Lombard 9 Joe Harrison 10 Lachlan Carmichael 11 Josaia Delana 13 Oliver Depaoli-Kubank 16 Samuel Marshall 20 Daniel Annable 21 Lenny Douglas 25 Fergus McFadyen 26 Zai Millane 28 Joel Cochran 30 Noah Chamberlain 31 Ryan Gilder 32 Jobe Shanahan 33 Lachlan Hogan 34 Nathaniel Sulzberger 36 Ben Kennedy 37 Joshua Murphy 40 Logan Smith 41 Cooper Bell 44 Billy Richardson

Vic Country v SA squads

VIC COUNTRY

No Player Name 1 Jasper Alger 2 Archer Day-Wicks 3 Xavier Lindsay 4 Oliver Warburton 6 River Stevens 7 Oliver Hannaford 9 Joe Berry 11 Connor Evans 12 Harry Charleson 13 Tobie Travaglia 15 Xavier Ivisic 16 Lachie Jaques 17 Ben Rongdit 18 Cohen Paul 19 Mitchell Lloyd 20 Jack Whitlock 21 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves 22 Harvey Langford 23 Willem Duursma 24 Matt Whitlock 25 Riley Onley 26 Jack Ough 28 James Barrat 30 Cooper Hynes 36 Flynn Penry 37 Floyd Burmeister

SOUTH AUSTRALIA