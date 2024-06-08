THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday with a double-header at Ikon Park when Vic Metro takes on the Allies from 10.05am AEST, followed by Vic Country's clash with South Australia from 12.30pm AEST.
Sunday marks the first game for both the Victorian teams in this year's U18s tournament, with a host of top prospects playing their first game of the championships, and looms as one of the most important days in shaping this year's draft crop.
Players to watch in Vic Metro's clash with the Allies include Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, who will face off against gun Gold Coast Academy prospect Leo Lombard as well as his Suns Academy teammate Zeke Uwland, brother of Bodhi.
After Metro and the Allies do battle, a Vic Country squad featuring tall twin brothers Jack and Matt Whitlock, lively small forward Joe Berry and bottom-age prospect Willem Duursma, brother of AFL/W players Xavier, Zane and Yasmin, will line up against an SA side featuring Sid Draper, and father-son prospects Lucas and Ben Camporeale (Carlton) and Tyler Welsh (Adelaide).
Top Vic Country midfield talents Finn O'Sullivan and Sam Lalor will miss Sunday's game through injury.
The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
Vic Metro v Allies squads
VIC METRO
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Isaac Kako
|2
|Jayden Nguyen
|3
|Jesse Dattoli
|4
|Joshua Dolan
|5
|Damon Hollow
|7
|Harrison Oliver
|8
|Murphy Reid
|9
|Jagga Smith
|10
|Levi Ashcroft
|11
|Christian Moraes
|15
|Tom Gross
|16
|Lucca Grego
|18
|Patrick Retschko
|19
|Charlie Richardson
|20
|Bailey McKenzie
|21
|Lennox Hofmann
|24
|Josh Smillie
|25
|Gabriel Stumpf
|26
|Luke Trainor
|27
|Harry O’Farrell
|34
|Lucas Tovey
|35
|Thomas Sims
|37
|Lucas Impey
|13
|Cody Anderson (emg)
|22
|Harry Armstrong (emg)
|32
|Adrian Cole (emg)
ALLIES
|1
|Nicholas Andreacchio
|2
|Zeke Uwland
|8
|Leonardo Lombard
|9
|Joe Harrison
|10
|Lachlan Carmichael
|11
|Josaia Delana
|13
|Oliver Depaoli-Kubank
|16
|Samuel Marshall
|20
|Daniel Annable
|21
|Lenny Douglas
|25
|Fergus McFadyen
|26
|Zai Millane
|28
|Joel Cochran
|30
|Noah Chamberlain
|31
|Ryan Gilder
|32
|Jobe Shanahan
|33
|Lachlan Hogan
|34
|Nathaniel Sulzberger
|36
|Ben Kennedy
|37
|Joshua Murphy
|40
|Logan Smith
|41
|Cooper Bell
|44
|Billy Richardson
Vic Country v SA squads
VIC COUNTRY
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Jasper Alger
|2
|Archer Day-Wicks
|3
|Xavier Lindsay
|4
|Oliver Warburton
|6
|River Stevens
|7
|Oliver Hannaford
|9
|Joe Berry
|11
|Connor Evans
|12
|Harry Charleson
|13
|Tobie Travaglia
|15
|Xavier Ivisic
|16
|Lachie Jaques
|17
|Ben Rongdit
|18
|Cohen Paul
|19
|Mitchell Lloyd
|20
|Jack Whitlock
|21
|Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
|22
|Harvey Langford
|23
|Willem Duursma
|24
|Matt Whitlock
|25
|Riley Onley
|26
|Jack Ough
|28
|James Barrat
|30
|Cooper Hynes
|36
|Flynn Penry
|37
|Floyd Burmeister
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
|No
|Player Name
|2
|Lucas Camporeale (dvc)
|3
|Ben Camporeale (dvc)
|4
|Ned Bowman
|5
|Evan Bradley
|7
|Sid Draper (c)
|8
|Kade Herbert
|9
|Louie Montgomery
|11
|Phoenix Hargrave (dvc)
|14
|Sam Cumming
|16
|Angus Clarke
|17
|Jacob Newton
|19
|Harley Barker
|22
|Jett Hasting
|24
|Dyson Sharp
|25
|Charlie Nicholls
|26
|Harry Ramm
|28
|Tate Delmenico
|30
|Tallan Rosenzweig
|31
|Thomas McKay
|34
|Jacob Sheean
|39
|Noah Howes
|40
|Alex Dodson
|42
|Tyler Welsh
|6
|Benny Barrett (emg)
|23
|Harry Dodd (emg)
|41
|Charlie West (emg)