Carlton's Ed Curnow has announced he will retire at the end of the season

Ed Curnow after the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S Ed Curnow has announced the 2023 campaign will be his last, with the Blues veteran to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has played 221 AFL games since he was first drafted by the Blues in 2010, including 17 this year, four of which were as the starting sub.

He was not selected for the Blues' round 24 loss to Greater Western Sydney but is hopeful of forcing his way back into the senior side for Carlton's first finals campaign in a decade.

Originally drafted as a rookie by Adelaide, he joined the Blues as a rookie in 2010 and made his AFL debut in 2011.

A reliable tagger and strong ball-winner, Curnow won the Best Clubman Award in his debut season in 2011 and won it again in 2016 and 2019.

Carlton's Ed Curnow handballs against Fremantle in R3, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

He finished in the top three of Carlton's best-and-fairest in three consecutive years between 2018 and 2020, the first man since Chris Judd to do so.

"Footy clubs are built around good people like Ed Curnow," Blues coach Michael Voss said.

"Ed is highly regarded within these four walls, has held a special place in Carlton hearts for over a decade, and deservingly so. He is someone that gives his all every game, won't rest until he's won that contest, with a hunger and desire to finish every game as strong as he started.

"Ed meant so much to so many people who are connected to our football club and provided much-needed experience for the playing group. He's been here through the tough times, put his body through a lot but the club will forever be a better place for having Ed Curnow as an integral part of it.

"Ed Curnow is a Carlton person, and the Curnows are a Carlton family. It's been a privilege to coach Ed in his final years at the Blues."