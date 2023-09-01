The former Carlton and St Kilda coach has announced he is leaving Arden Street

Brett Ratten during the round 17 match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, July 09, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER taking over North Melbourne's coaching reins mid-season, Brett Ratten has announced he will leave the club in search of a new challenge.

The former Carlton and St Kilda coach moved to Arden Street in November, 2022 in a part-time assistant role, but found himself elevated to the senior caretaker position when Alastair Clarkson stood aside in May due to mental health concerns arising from investigations into his time at Hawthorn.

Ratten took control of the AFL side for 10 games, and while the Roos failed to post a win through that stretch, they came heartbreakingly close on a number of occasions.

"When I accepted the role at North Melbourne, my plan was to come in and help the club in any way I could for 12 months," Ratten said on Friday.

"While the role ended up different to the one I initially took on, I've loved my time here.

"Stepping in as interim coach gave me the opportunity to say goodbye to senior coaching which is something I'm grateful for."

Having recently stated he had little ambition to look for another senior coaching role, Ratten said he is uncertain what he will do next but it will most likely be in football. His interim stint with the Roos took his senior coaching games tally to 198.

Carlton coach Brett Ratten with players after defeating St Kilda in R7, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"In terms of what the future looks like, I’m not sure yet. I love the game and I'm certainly open to new opportunities."

North Melbourne's general manager of football Todd Viney thanked Ratten for his time at the club.

"(His) vast coaching experience and football knowledge has been such an asset for us this year," Viney said.

"He stepped into the interim senior coach role without hesitation, and we thank him for his tireless work in helping our club to be better.

"We wish 'Ratts', Jo and their family all the best in whatever comes next."