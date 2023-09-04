Caleb Poulter has turned his AFL lifeline into a fresh contract with the Bulldogs

Caleb Poulter after the Western Bulldogs win over Geelong in R24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MID-SEASON recruit Caleb Poulter has signed a two-year contract extension just three months after earning a second chance at the Western Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old earned a shot in Luke Beveridge's side for the first time in round 16 and held his spot across the final nine games of the season.

Poulter was delisted by Collingwood at the end of 2022 after managing 12 appearances across two seasons.

The South Australian signed with Footscray in the VFL rather than returning home and was rewarded for that decision when the Bulldogs selected him at pick No.10 in June's Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

With Lachie Hunter departing during last year's trade period, Poulter grasped a vacant spot on the wing in the closing stages of the season, producing patches that showed he can play a role in 2024 and beyond.

With his AFL season over, Poulter starred in Footscray's 79-point VFL win over Casey on Saturday, collecting 27 disposals, 15 marks and three goals at Box Hill City Oval.

The Dogs have made two list changes to date with Josh Bruce retiring after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and Mitch Hannan not earning another contract after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August.