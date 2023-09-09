Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Fergus Greene, Joel Hamling, Daniel Rich. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 10, 3.15pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday September 9, 1.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Brisbane has advanced to next weekend's preliminary final after its 40-point victory over Williamstown on Saturday.

The Lions blew many chances in front of goal, kicking 12.16 for the game, but did enough to secure the semi-final win.

Daniel Rich was a solid performer on return from a hamstring injury, giving senior coach Chris Fagan another option if the Lions advance deep into September. The veteran Lion, who will retire at season's end, had 24 touches, seven marks and three clearances.

But there was heartbreak for youngster Kai Lohmann (11 disposals, five marks), who appeared to break his collarbone after landing heavily following a mark.

Brisbane was well led by defenders Jaxon Prior (30 disposals, 12 marks) and Darcy Gardiner (22 touches, 12 marks, four tackles) whose strong aerial work limited the Seagulls to just seven goals.

Learn More 15:00

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson was in everything, collecting a game-high 35 disposals, 13 clearances and four tackles to be among his side's best, while Irish recruit Darragh Joyce finished with 20 disposals and seven marks.

Forward James Tunstill impressed with 24 touches, eight marks and eight clearances, while first-year player Shadeau Brain was busy with 21 disposals and 12 marks.

Blake Coleman (13 touches, three clearances) and Nakia Cockatoo (four marks, four tackles) booted two goals each, while Tom Fullarton (17 touches, seven marks, eight hitouts) both kicked one major.

Ruckman Kalin Lane (15 hitouts, two clearances), Henry Smith (12 touches, five tackles), Daryl McDowell-White (10, four marks) and Harry Sharp (11 touches, three clearances) were all involved.

Blake Coleman might have just snapped the sealer 🦁



If you can't attend, watch the Smithy's VFL Finals Series live and free on https://t.co/vYsGyBP3z6 and the AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/PMbIkfXekq — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) September 9, 2023

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Williamstown in elimination final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Fremantle v Peel at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday September 9, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Peel Thunder suffered a heartbreaking five-point loss to East Fremantle in their semi-final on Saturday and will be left to rue their inaccuracy, with the 7.13 return proving costly.

Midfielder Will Brodie was influential with 27 disposals and seven tackles to be one of the Thunder's better performers.

Ruckman Liam Reidy was also impressive, leading all day in the middle with 30 hitouts along with his 13 disposals.

Corey Wagner (23 disposals, three tackles) and Karl Worner (18, nine marks) stood tall in defence, while Nathan O'Driscoll (17 touches, five tackles) was busy across the ground.

Joel Hamling kicked one goal and had 10 touches, while Tom Emmett (seven, four tackles) and Hugh Davies (seven, three marks) got among the action also.

Defender Nathan Wilson (seven disposals), and forwards Travis Colyer (10 touches) and Josh Corbett (five, one goal) had quieter days.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Box Hill in a preliminary final next weekend

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 9, 11.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Fergus Greene produced a strong performance as Box Hill moved into a preliminary final with a 20-point win over Footscray on Saturday.

Greene kicked 3.3 to go with 16 disposals and six marks as the Hawks set up a clash against Gold Coast.

Learn More 02:08

Lachlan Bramble was also busy with 29 disposals and a goal, while Sam Butler had 17 disposals and kicked a major.

Brandon Ryan hit the scoreboard with three goals and Jacob Koschitzke had 17 touches, a goal, 10 hitouts and eight clearances.

In what was an even team performance, Cooper Stephens had 17 disposals and seven clearances and Ned Long had 16 touches and kicked a goal.

Henry Hustwaite (14 disposals, five clearances) and Bailey Macdonald (12) were also important.

Learn More 13:40

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Footscray in elimination final

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Lost to Central District in elimination final

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in Wildcard Round

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 9, 11.30am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Buku Khamis was dominant as Footscray fell to a 20-point loss to Box Hill in their semi-final on Saturday.

Khamis kicked five of the Bulldogs' 10 goals and had 11 disposals and six marks in the defeat.

Learn More 01:05

Jordon Sweet dominated in the ruck with 44 hitouts, 11 clearances, 18 disposals and six tackles.

Riley Garcia was busy with 28 touches, while Robbie McComb had 19 and four clearances.

Harvey Gallagher (16 disposals) and Luke Cleary (16) were also involved, Sam Darcy kicked 1.3 and Caleb Poulter had 19 touches.