FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
VFL
It's a huge Saturday of semi-final action in the VFL, kicking off with Box Hill up against Footscray from 11.30am AEST, followed by the battle between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena from 1.15pm AEST. Daniel Rich comes into the Lions' side after a hamstring injury as he presses his case for an AFL recall. The winner of the Hawks v Bulldogs match will take on Gold Coast in a preliminary final next weekend, while the winner of the Lions v Seagulls clash will meet Werribee.
SANFL
The SANFL finals action begins on Sunday with a big double-header at Adelaide Oval as Sturt take on Central District from 12.15pm ACST, followed by Glenelg and Adelaide from 3.15pm ACST.
WAFL
On Saturday, we see top side East Fremantle face Peel Thunder in a bumper match-up at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, while the following day it's Subiaco up against Claremont at Leederville Oval.
Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.
Smithy's VFL fixture, Semi-finals
Saturday, September 9
Box Hill v Footscray, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST
Brisbane v Williamstown, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.15pm AEST
SANFL fixture, Semi-finals
Sunday, September 10
Sturt v Central District, Adelaide Oval, 12.15pm ACST
Glenelg v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST
WAFL fixture, Semi-finals
Saturday, September 9
East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST
Sunday, September 10
Subiaco v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST