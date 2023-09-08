You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Daniel Rich ahead of Brisbane's clash with Fremantle in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

It's a huge Saturday of semi-final action in the VFL, kicking off with Box Hill up against Footscray from 11.30am AEST, followed by the battle between Brisbane and Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena from 1.15pm AEST. Daniel Rich comes into the Lions' side after a hamstring injury as he presses his case for an AFL recall. The winner of the Hawks v Bulldogs match will take on Gold Coast in a preliminary final next weekend, while the winner of the Lions v Seagulls clash will meet Werribee.

SANFL

The SANFL finals action begins on Sunday with a big double-header at Adelaide Oval as Sturt take on Central District from 12.15pm ACST, followed by Glenelg and Adelaide from 3.15pm ACST.

WAFL

On Saturday, we see top side East Fremantle face Peel Thunder in a bumper match-up at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, while the following day it's Subiaco up against Claremont at Leederville Oval.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, Semi-finals

Saturday, September 9

Box Hill v Footscray, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST

Brisbane v Williamstown, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.15pm AEST

SANFL fixture, Semi-finals

Sunday, September 10

Sturt v Central District, Adelaide Oval, 12.15pm ACST

Glenelg v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, Semi-finals

Saturday, September 9

East Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday, September 10

Subiaco v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST