Toby Bedford has faced the AFL Appeals Board in a bid to have his one-week suspension overturned and be available for the Giants' elimination final against St Kilda

Toby Bedford during Greater Western Sydney's training session on September 5, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney forward Toby Bedford is free to play in the Giants' elimination final against St Kilda after his one-match suspension was overturned at an AFL Appeals hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Bedford took his case to the AFL Appeals Board after he was hit with the ban for his off-the-ball bump on Carlton defender Zac Fisher in the Giants' round 24 win over the Blues.

The incident was originally graded by the Match Review Officer as being careless, medium impact and high contact. Fisher required a concussion assessment at three-quarter time, which he passed.

Bedford failed in his attempt to downgrade the charge at the AFL Tribunal on Monday, after the Giants argued that the contact was not high, nor was it forceful enough to be considered medium impact.

After nearly an hour of deliberation, the Tribunal ruled them unsuccessful in their attempts to overturn the ban.

That was despite Fisher being called to provide evidence, where he revealed the bump had made contact "against his shoulder" and said he was feeling "a-OK" to continue having passed his concussion test.

The former Melbourne small forward has emerged as one of the Giants' most important players this year after making the switch from the Demons last off-season.

More to come