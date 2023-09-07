Sam Taylor is expected to be named when teams are announced on Thursday but will face a final fitness test ahead of the Giants' clash with the Saints

Sam Taylor during Greater Western Sydney's training session on September 5, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney defender Sam Taylor has cruised through the Giants' main training session on Thursday but will still be monitored closely by medical staff ahead of the bounce before being locked in to play in Saturday's elimination final against St Kilda.

The 2022 All-Australian, who missed the round 24 win over Carlton with a hamstring strain, moved freely as he completed every aspect of training but was still involved in discussions with the Giants' physios at the end of the session.

It would be a shock if he's not named to play, but he could well be tested again in the lead-up to Saturday do-or-die elimination final to ensure he's 100 per cent and that the risk of an early injury is low.

"He's looking good. He's got to wake up without any issues whatsoever and if that's the case then it's more likely we'll play him than not," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"If he's fit and good to go and the doctors advise there's little or minimal risk, then he'll play but he's got to wake up without any issues."

Sam Taylor with Adam Kingsley during Greater Western Sydney's training session on September 5, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Young gun Finn Callaghan is also set to be named, but having missed six weeks of footy with an Achilles problem, his overall fitness may be assessed to determine if he's ready to be a part of the starting 22 for what would be his first final.

"He's a good chance. He's done a two-week block of training without any issues around that calf/Achilles region. I think he's fine. It's more likely he'll play than not," Kingsley said.

Clouding the Giants' final team selection has been the constant uncertainty over Toby Bedford's place amid an appeal over a one-week suspension for a high bump in the victory over the Blues.

Learn More 00:23

The issue was still unresolved when the Giants' match committee met to finalise their squad, despite the week off ahead of the finals, but that hasn't angered the Giants coach.

"To be fair it hasn't been frustrating at all, it's the process and we kept moving forward knowing it would be the case. It's not a distraction. We'll plan for him not in the team and hope that he is," Kingsley said.

If the Giants' last ditch attempt to clear Bedford fails it would be a severe blow, with his numbers proving he's one of the best pressure forwards in the game.

Xavier O'Halloran was a key part of the Giants' fleet-footed, high-pressure forward line though when the team's fortunes changed at the midway part of the season and he is ready to go after a lengthy layoff with a thumb injury.

"He's played two scrimmage games, he looks confident. He's the most likely replacement (for Bedford) but we'll get through training, everything will be laid out on the table and we'll pick from there," Kingsley said.

Learn More 00:41

Saturday's final will be just the second time this season the Giants have played on the MCG after their round nine clash with Collingwood that resulted in a 65-point defeat.

"I don’t think it's an issue. Our games in better shape since then. I don't think the ground or 70,000 that are projected will have a negative impact, in fact I think it'll have a positive impact. I know our guys are keen on getting down there and getting stuck into the game," Kingsley said.

The Giants coach and his charges have every reason to feel confident of not only knocking off the Saints, but potentially moving deep into September considering their 10-win, three-loss record in the second half of the season.

Harry Perryman celebrates with fans after Greater Western Sydney's win over Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Once their game plan under Kingsley clicked, their fast-paced attack off half-back resembling the once famous 'Orange Tsunami' returned.

And the coach is imploring his players to bring that to the mecca of football on the weekend.

"That’s the plan, that's something that's served us really well most notably in the back half of the season. That's the way we play. We'll continue to back in our players and system and make necessary adjustments as the game progresses," he said.

"We’re really confident in our game plan. We think it stacks up in finals but that's yet to be proven, we get our first opportunity on Saturday to prove it."

