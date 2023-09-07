For the first time in eight years, Sydney will play a final without Lance Franklin leading its forward line

Lance Franklin and Logan McDonald celebrate a goal for Sydney against Gold Coast in R8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LOGAN McDonald and Sydney's young key forwards have embraced the extra responsibility they will carry in this year's finals as they collectively cover the loss of champion goalkicker Lance Franklin.

McDonald, who will return to the finals stage on Friday night for the first time since being dropped for last year's decider, has grown significantly this season and doubled his output to 30 goals after 15 last year.

The 21-year-old has become the most used target inside 50 for his team since Franklin's calf injury in round 20 and subsequent retirement, drawing the ball 4.8 times a game in attack, including an equal career-high eight against Melbourne in round 24.

Alongside 24-year-old pair Hayden McLean and Joel Amartey, who have each been targeted 3.3 times a game in attack for the past month, the trio will combine in a final for the first time against Carlton on Friday night.

"We get along really well and it's good to be playing some good consistent footy together, so we're starting to build a lot of trust and a good partnership," McDonald told AFL.com.au.

"I'm really enjoying sharing the forward line with those guys, as well as our smalls, and we're learning more about each other as we go.

"It's about us as a collective kicking goals. We're just happy to be playing every week and contributing, whether that means me getting up the ground and Joel staying deep, we work with each other to facilitate what's best for the team."

McDonald has picked up the most slack as a forward target since the retirement of Franklin, who drew the ball inside 50 a team-high 7.3 times a game before his retirement.

McDonald, who has been at his best as a lead-up forward who can use his athleticism to run opponents up the ground, said he had worked hard on being the deeper target Sydney will need him to be at stages.

"It's improved dramatically and that's something I'm always working on," the young West Australian said.

"I know that I'm probably not going to be that big brute power forward at the moment, so it's just finding ways for me to run and jump at the ball and compete and bring the ball to ground.

"It's always something I'm working on and trying to get better at, and I think across the year there's been improvement in that area of my game and being able to take contested marks and get to more contests and stay involved in games for longer periods."

McDonald enjoyed a breakout game when he last faced Carlton, in round 10 last season, taking 10 marks and booting 3.3 in a 15-point loss at Marvel Stadium.

While a disappointing pair of finals followed against Melbourne and Collingwood, the exciting forward enters Friday night having learned, alongside his young teammates, what is required on the September stage.

"That was a long time ago now, so it's well and truly behind us and myself, and this is a whole new challenge," McDonald said.

"The experiences we went through last year are going to be good for our group to know what it takes and know what stands up in finals. Hopefully that helps us.

"The group is primed and ready to go and we can't wait for the challenge. It would be a shame to waste this opportunity, so we're going to go out there and give it a red-hot crack."