Angus Brayshaw was subbed out of the qualifying final after a heavy collision in the first quarter

Angus Brayshaw is stretchered off as Brayden Maynard and Jack Viney scuffle during the qualifying final between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Angus Brayshaw has been substituted out of Thursday night's qualifying final against Collingwood, having sustained a severe head knock in a contentious incident with defender Brayden Maynard.

In a moment that is likely to garner significant discussion over the next 24 hours as the Match Review meets on Friday, Maynard looked to jump in an effort to smother Brayshaw's kick before bracing for contact in the moments afterwards.

Brayshaw was motionless for some time after the incident, with the game suspended for nearly five minutes as medics assisted the Demons onballer from the field with the aid of a stretcher. He applauded the crowd as he made his way off the ground.

Melbourne players appeared aggrieved by the collision, with Jack Viney remonstrating with Maynard some time after the incident occurred when a replay was flashed on the scoreboards at the MCG.

The Demons were awarded a down-field free kick, which forward Bayley Fritsch converted for a goal, with Brayshaw instantly substituted out of the game and replaced by Bailey Laurie.

In a heated start, Collingwood tall Dan McStay was also forced from the field after Jacob van Rooyen caught the key forward with what appeared to be a raised arm later in the opening term.

McStay underwent a head injury assessment immediately afterwards, before ultimately returning to the field after quarter-time, as the Pies surged into an early 20-point lead at the opening change.