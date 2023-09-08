Carlton will go into its semi-final against Melbourne with huge belief after overcoming Sydney

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during Carlton's elimination final against Sydney on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S first final in a decade had all the drama you would expect: the big lead, the comeback, the nerves, the kicking yips, the injury issue, the dicey goal review, the suspension strife.

But now it is over to Simon Goodwin and the Demons, who will need to get to work ahead of a knockout clash next week.

BLUES v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The importance of Thursday night's qualifying final result – Collingwood beating Melbourne by seven points to progress to the preliminary final – became even starker on Friday night as Carlton held on to beat Sydney in their elimination final by six points at the MCG.

The advantage of hosting a semi-final on home turf now nullified by the Blues' progress, Melbourne has a task on its hands to end the Blues' run, having seen them produce a finals win with the full gamut of Carlton mixed emotions.

They would have seen the Blues' midfield dominate even while Callum Mills shut down Patrick Cripps' influence. They would have seen Carlton's defence keep Sydney to nine goals.

They would have seen Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow, in his first final, have his patches but otherwise be held to just one goal. They would have seen Sam Walsh get back to some of his best form since returning from his hamstring strain, Nic Newman continue to produce stellar form and George Hewett and Blake Acres step up to play important roles.

Learn More 08:44

They would have seen Harry McKay be on the receiving end of a heavy marking collision and be substituted out of the game, ruled out of next week due to concussion.

And they would also have recent history on their mind, after the Blues overcame the Demons by four points in round 22 when Christian Petracca's late shot on goal was touched by Caleb Marchbank.

In its first finals appearance in 10 years, Carlton showed against the Swans it could stand the September demands. But the heat will only rise several notches next week against a Melbourne side that – by statistical measures – should have beaten the Magpies but will now be trying to avoid a straight-sets exit for the second consecutive season.

The mettle was first tested midway through the third quarter, when McKay missed his set shot from the top of the goalsquare for what would have given the Blues a 35-point lead.

The Swans then slammed on three quick goals to get things back to 17 points but there was no panic from Carlton, which calmly wrestled back control with Jack Martin stepping up and Adam Cerra's classy finish restoring its dominance. The Blues read the room and within a moment the Swans' hopes seemed dashed.

But the Swans changed things, switching Luke Parker to play as a deep forward, and they got within six points with 25 seconds left on the clock in a tense final quarter before Newman's game-sealing mark.

Martin will be expected to miss next week's semi-final after an errant fist struck Nick Blakey in the first quarter and will catch Match Review Officer attention on Saturday.

Learn More 00:42

But Carlton's resurgence in the second half of the year has as much been about its depth shaping things as much as its big names and that was again the case against the Swans: Matthew Cottrell kicked two first-half goals, Marchbank and Brodie Kemp were reliable in defence and Martin too had an impactful game.

Melbourne will be a sterner and stronger test than Sydney, but Carlton's credentials are now clear with nine wins from its past 10 games heading into the clash.

Cripps, Walsh and Cerra will spearhead the Blues' midfield against Petracca and Clayton Oliver, while Tom De Koning and Marc Pittonet will face off against Max Gawn in the important ruck battle. Whether Brodie Grundy is recalled for the clash remains a possibility as well with the Demons set to lose Jacob van Rooyen to suspension.

Whichever way Goodwin goes, the Blues will await, their own set of weapons in the drawer, their own belief at a newfound level.