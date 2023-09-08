Goal line technology under question with Swans on wrong side of calls after getting lucky against Adelaide

Blake Acres reaches for the ball during the elimination final between Carlton and Sydney at the MCG on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has called on improved goal line technology after the Swans' elimination final defeat to Carlton saw late drama with a score review in the final quarter.

The Swans made a late running against Carlton after falling 30 points behind, getting to within six points of the Blues in the final minute of the game before Michael Voss' men held onto the win.

Swans star Errol Gulden's long kick in the last term was sailing through for a goal and appeared to be touched on the goal line by Blake Acres, with the goal umpire believing it was a behind but sending it to the AFL Review Centre for confirmation.

It was given a point, with Longmire post-game saying generally the goal line technology is "clearly not" at a good enough level, while admitting that the Swans had been the beneficiaries of recent luck with the clash against Adelaide and Ben Keays' non-goal in round 23.

"When I'm on the bench we don't get to see replays like you guys in the media who sit up in the press box. I didn't know and still haven't seen it," Longmire said of the Gulden shot.

"You'd like to think [the technology can get better]. We've been on both sides of the fence, haven't we? You'd like to think [it will be better]. We spend a fair bit trying to get things right at club land."

Longmire said he was pleased with his side's ability to claw their way back into the final, praising Hayden McLean's performance, with the young key forward having 17 disposals, 12 marks and a goal in a standout effort.

But after last year's Grand Final appearance, he said the Swans needed to learn from their recent finals exits.

"You always need to get better and we'll do what we can to get better. In the finals series, if you look at the average ages we're seventh or eighth and we're a fair way off Collingwood who are three-and-a-half years older than us on average, so there's a bit of growth there we think," he said.

"But it doesn't just come with age only. It comes with sometimes learning some hard lessons. I was there as a player and learnt some hard lessons in the early 90s with some real tough ones and real heartache, and you can talk about it and try to share your experiences, but sometimes lived experiences are the ones you learn the most out of.

"What I'd rather do is try and climb the mountain and fail than never get to the base and not have a crack at it. If it doesn't work or we don't end up succeeding, then you get up next week and try again. I'd rather do that than not have a crack at all."

After notching just six wins by round 17 this season, the Swans' late run of six straight wins heading into the finals saw them clinch a top-eight berth. The club is expected to be active in the off-season as it hunts the market for talls. Sydney is among the suitors for defender Ben McKay and ruckman Brodie Grundy, with Longmire saying his attention would shift to possible additions soon.

"I think over the last 10 years we've probably had the least amount of traded players into our club of any club and our young players have been fantastic because they've come through the system and been enormous. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks," he said.