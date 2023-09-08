Blake Acres reaches for the ball during the elimination final between Carlton and Sydney at the MCG on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach John Longmire has called on improved goal line technology after the Swans' elimination final defeat to Carlton saw late drama with a score review in the final quarter.

The Swans made a late running against Carlton after falling 30 points behind, getting to within six points of the Blues in the final minute of the game before Michael Voss' men held onto the win.

Swans star Errol Gulden's long kick in the last term was sailing through for a goal and appeared to be touched on the goal line by Blake Acres, with the goal umpire believing it was a behind but sending it to the AFL Review Centre for confirmation.

It was given a point, with Longmire post-game saying generally the goal line technology is "clearly not" at a good enough level, while admitting that the Swans had been the beneficiaries of recent luck with the clash against Adelaide and Ben Keays' non-goal in round 23.

"When I'm on the bench we don't get to see replays like you guys in the media who sit up in the press box. I didn't know and still haven't seen it," Longmire said of the Gulden shot.

"You'd like to think [the technology can get better]. We've been on both sides of the fence, haven't we? You'd like to think [it will be better]. We spend a fair bit trying to get things right at club land."

Longmire said he was pleased with his side's ability to claw their way back into the final, praising Hayden McLean's performance, with the young key forward having 17 disposals, 12 marks and a goal in a standout effort.

But after last year's Grand Final appearance, he said the Swans needed to learn from their recent finals exits.

03:56

Last two mins: Blues cling on to edge Swans in epic

Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Carlton and Sydney in the first elimination final

"You always need to get better and we'll do what we can to get better. In the finals series, if you look at the average ages we're seventh or eighth and we're a fair way off Collingwood who are three-and-a-half years older than us on average, so there's a bit of growth there we think," he said.

"But it doesn't just come with age only. It comes with sometimes learning some hard lessons. I was there as a player and learnt some hard lessons in the early 90s with some real tough ones and real heartache, and you can talk about it and try to share your experiences, but sometimes lived experiences are the ones you learn the most out of.

"What I'd rather do is try and climb the mountain and fail than never get to the base and not have a crack at it. If it doesn't work or we don't end up succeeding, then you get up next week and try again. I'd rather do that than not have a crack at all."

After notching just six wins by round 17 this season, the Swans' late run of six straight wins heading into the finals saw them clinch a top-eight berth. The club is expected to be active in the off-season as it hunts the market for talls. Sydney is among the suitors for defender Ben McKay and ruckman Brodie Grundy, with Longmire saying his attention would shift to possible additions soon.

"I think over the last 10 years we've probably had the least amount of traded players into our club of any club and our young players have been fantastic because they've come through the system and been enormous. We'll see what happens in the next few weeks," he said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Docherty snaps truly in inspiring start for Carlton

    Sam Docherty opens the scoring with a classy finish from 40m out

  • 00:42

    Martin in hot water after collecting running Swan

    Jack Martin may have some questions to answer after this heavy contact on Nick Blakey

  • 00:57

    Blues blushes after calamitous moments in front of goal

    Carlton delivers some wild plays in front of the sticks with a horror miss from Harry McKay almost bettered by his teammate

  • 00:36

    Desperate effort from Carlton hard-nut results in crucial goal

    Matt Cottrell capitalises on a loose ball to create a small buffer in the elimination final

  • 00:25

    Gulden's typical class provides Swans some spark

    Errol Gulden steers one home from 45m to give Sydney an optimal start to the second half

  • 00:45

    Captain Cripps brings the noise with first finals goal

    A desperate tackle and set-shot finish by Patrick Cripps blows the lid off the MCG

  • 01:46

    McKay subbed out after brutal collision leaves him very woozy

    Harry McKay will take no further part in the game after this heavy contest sees him taken off the ground in the hands of the trainers

  • 00:42

    Acres never stops running and lifts 'G with dagger

    Carlton can turn its attention to the Demons as Blake Acres ices the game and ends Sydney's season

  • 02:21

    Martin's mega moments get Blues over line

    Jack Martin delivers some clutch plays throughout the game to help his side advance another week

  • 12:12

    Full post-match, EF: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their elimination final against Carlton

  • 11:40

    Full post-match, EF: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after their Elimination Final against Sydney

