The Match Review findings for Friday night's elimination final are in

Jack Martin in action during Carlton's elimination final against Sydney on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Martin is set to miss Carlton's semi-final against Melbourne and potentially the preliminary final after being offered a two-match ban for his high hit on Sydney defender Nick Blakey.

Martin made high contact on Blakey during the first quarter of the Blues' six-point win over the Swans at the MCG on Friday night.

Blakey spent most of the opening term off the ground before playing out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Martin played an important role in the Blues' win, with 12 disposals and two goals, plus some key late moments in defence as Carlton hung on.

His absence would be another blow with key forward Harry McKay to miss the clash against the Demons due to concussion.

Melbourne is also set to have some absences as it aims to avoid going out in straight sets for the second straight year.

Jacob van Rooyen was offered a one-match ban for striking Dan McStay during the Dees' loss to Collingwood, while Angus Brayshaw (concussion) will be sidelined.

Also from Friday night's clash, Tom Papley has been fined $2500 ($1500 with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.