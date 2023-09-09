At times Brisbane was clinical on its way to a 48-point victory against Port Adelaide

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba on September 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE is heading to its third preliminary final in four years after downing Port Adelaide 19.9 (123) to 11.9 (75) at the Gabba on Saturday night.

While the Lions will have a week off, the Power will be busy preparing to host a rampant Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in the hope of keeping their 2023 campaign alive.

The home team kicked the first three goals of the game but things soon evened out, with Port holding a slight lead late in the second quarter before Brisbane got a run on to lead by 16 at half-time.

In a moment of terrible mistiming midway through the third quarter Port made a tactical substitute, bringing Travis Boak into the game to replace Darcy Byrne-Jones. However, within the next two minutes Dylan Williams (hamstring) and Trent McKenzie (ankle) both left the contest, leaving the Power with two available players on the bench for the rest of the term.

Williams didn't return although McKenzie came back for limited time in the fourth quarter.

When Byrne-Jones left the ground Port Adelaide had just kicked two quick goals to get within 15 points, but the sudden personnel crisis saw the Lions bang on the next four to take a 38-point lead into the final change.

The damage had been done by that stage and Brisbane ran home with a head full of steam.

Joe Daniher finished with five goals, his best return in a final, while Jaspa Fletcher was one of the Lions' best in the biggest game of his short career.

You can't keep Charlie down

Charlie Cameron is a player fans come to watch and the small forward likes nothing more than a big stage to ply his trade. Cameron has kicked 20 goals in his past seven finals and has only failed to hit the scoreboard in September once, and that was in an Adelaide jumper, so when he was scoreless from two possessions in the first half there was a feeling something wasn't right. And this in his 200th game! So it came as no surprise when the dynamic small forward kicked two goals in a matter of seconds in the third quarter, revving up his motorbike and the crowd to get the game back in Brisbane's command.

Lord not the saviour but he's starting to shine

Port Adelaide has had issues with key forwards throughout the season, with Charlie Dixon and Mitch Georgiades' injury-restricted campaigns seeing Ollie Lord thrown into the senior side arguably ahead of time. The 21-year-old looked out of his depth on occasion, but not on Saturday night. With Todd Marshall's kicking unusually unreliable and Jeremy Finlayson well held, it was Lord that stood up, kicking four goals and creating headaches for the Brisbane defence. He may still be wet behind the ears, but Adam Kingsley will need to pay him respect next week or he may return another career-best bag.

These Lions aren't making up the numbers

Preliminary finals are not an unknown quantity to this Brisbane outfit, but there's a feeling after four failed finals campaigns under Chris Fagan, this one is different. The way the Lions dispatched the Power on Saturday reeked of ruthlessness. They didn't take their foot off the pedal till the final siren despite knowing they had secured a week off, and while percentage amounts to nothing at this time of year, late-game injuries can be the cruelest of blows. With another game at 'the Gabbatoir' there's a real feeling they'll be back at the MCG before October, and they couldn't care less about their record at the Home of Footy.

00:39 Blistering Bailey leaves Power for dust Zac Bailey shows off his explosiveness with this sensational goal to open his side's account

00:30 Butters and Zorko collide in fiery exchange Dayne Zorko is left on the ground sore after Zak Butters remonstrates following a heated marking contest

00:34 Lethal Lord breaks through for Power Ollie Lord delivers this superb finish late in the opening term to give his side their first major of the night

00:33 Booming Rayner lets rip from long range Cam Rayner gives his side an instant reply with this brutal kick from beyond the arc

00:42 Epic Rozee bomb sparks Power to life Connor Rozee only needs one step to nail this ripping goal to give his side the lead

00:47 Country Charlie has Gabba rocking Charlie Cameron snags two goals in quick succession which gets the Gabba faithful up on their feet

00:42 Dynamic double edges Lions closer to prelim Back-to-back goals from Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher gives their side a near match-winning lead heading into the final term

01:55 The Joe show lives up to hype with five Joe Daniher plays a starring role in the Lions' road to the prelim with a host of strong marks to go alongside five goals

BRISBANE 3.3 8.4 16.5 19.9 (123)

PORT ADELAIDE 1.4 5.6 9.9 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 5, Rayner 3, Fletcher 3, Cameron 2, Zorko, McCluggage, McCarthy, Lyons, Hipwood, Bailey

Port Adelaide: Lord 4, Marshall 2, Powell-Pepper 2, Byrne-Jones , Rozee, Rioli

BEST

Brisbane: Daniher, McCluggage, Rayner, Dunkley, Fletcher, McInerney

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Butters, Houston, Aliir, Lord, Lycett

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Port Adelaide: Trent McKenzie (ankle), Williams (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Deven Robertson in the fourth quarter)

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak (replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones in the third quarter)