Joe Daniher celebrates a goal with Eric Hipwood during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

OFTEN questioned over his big-game temperament, it was fitting Joe Daniher ripped the pivotal third quarter apart against Port Adelaide on Saturday night to catapult Brisbane into a preliminary final.

Although the lanky full-forward had plenty of mates who stepped up with the game on the line, his three-goal term took it from a contest in the balance to a one-sided runaway.

LIONS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

He finished with a career-best finals haul of five goals to bankroll the 48-point victory and leave the Lions two wins away from their first premiership in 20 years.

It continued a brilliant season for Daniher, arguably better than his 2017 All-Australian campaign for Essendon despite missing out on a second blazer last week.

Remember early in the season when he was being questioned for a lack of competitiveness?

That seems so long ago now.

01:55

The Joe show lives up to hype with five

Joe Daniher plays a starring role in the Lions' road to the prelim with a host of strong marks to go alongside five goals

There's a calm assurance, among a smattering of chaos, with Daniher's play in 2023, and it was on full display in the third quarter.

Port got within 10 points moments after half-time, and it was then Brisbane's potent forward line clicked into overdrive with a devastating eight-goal term.

And although milestone man Charlie Cameron had the sell-out Gabba crowd rocking with back-to-back renditions of John Denver's Country Roads midway through the term with consecutive goals in two minutes, it was old reliable – yes, reliable – Daniher that was there all night.

00:42

Dynamic double edges Lions closer to prelim

Back-to-back goals from Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher gives their side a near match-winning lead heading into the final term

He was on the end of a clever Callum Ah Chee tap to kick his first goal in the third, led up beautifully to take a chest mark from a Hugh McCluggage pass for another, and rounded out the quarter with a brilliant gather, spin and left foot dribbled kick for his third.

His five goals from 16 disposals came despite the close attention of Aliir Aliir.

Since coming to Brisbane late in 2020, playing in September hasn't always been kind to Daniher.

Although he kicked the match-winner in the dying seconds of last year's elimination final win over Richmond, there hasn't been a lot to get excited about, kicking four goals from four finals.

But this year things are different.

He took contested marks early, was involved heavily when backing up Oscar McInerney in the ruck and was eventually rewarded with his goals.

Daniher had plenty of mates, though. Cam Rayner kicked three first-half goals when Brisbane really needed them, while McCluggage stepped up while Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale was being well held by Willem Drew.

Young wingman Jaspa Fletcher was magnificent in his first final, kicking three goals from 18 disposals to round out a Lions attack that was just too potent for the undermanned Port defence.

Whether Brisbane faces Carlton or Melbourne at the Gabba in a fortnight, the opposition will need to put plenty of time into Daniher, who has finally proved himself a week-to-week performer.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Blistering Bailey leaves Power for dust

    Zac Bailey shows off his explosiveness with this sensational goal to open his side's account

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Butters and Zorko collide in fiery exchange

    Dayne Zorko is left on the ground sore after Zak Butters remonstrates following a heated marking contest

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Lethal Lord breaks through for Power

    Ollie Lord delivers this superb finish late in the opening term to give his side their first major of the night

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Booming Rayner lets rip from long range

    Cam Rayner gives his side an instant reply with this brutal kick from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Epic Rozee bomb sparks Power to life

    Connor Rozee only needs one step to nail this ripping goal to give his side the lead

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Country Charlie has Gabba rocking

    Charlie Cameron snags two goals in quick succession which gets the Gabba faithful up on their feet

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Dynamic double edges Lions closer to prelim

    Back-to-back goals from Eric Hipwood and Joe Daniher gives their side a near match-winning lead heading into the final term

    AFL
  • 01:55

    The Joe show lives up to hype with five

    Joe Daniher plays a starring role in the Lions' road to the prelim with a host of strong marks to go alongside five goals

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in the second qualifying final

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Full post-match, QF: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Qualifying Final match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Full post-match, QF: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their Qualifying Final against Brisbane

    AFL