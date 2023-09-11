Tim O'Brien leaves the Bulldogs after playing 18 games for the club

Tim O'Brien runs with the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Hawk Tim O'Brien is one of three players axed by the Western Bulldogs.

O'Brien, Robbie McComb and Cody Raak were informed they wouldn't be offered contracts for next year.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

After playing 97 games for Hawthorn, O'Brien arrived at the Bulldogs as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

He played 18 games for the Dogs, including seven this year, but has been delisted

McComb departs after 18 AFL matches, while Raak leaves without making his senior debut.

"We appreciate the dedication and commitment from Tim, Cody and Robbie during their time at the club and wish them all the best for their future endeavours," Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said.

Learn More 07:05

"They are terrific people who will always be welcome back at VU Whitten Oval."

The trio join Josh Bruce (retired) and Mitch Hannan (delisted) in leaving the Bulldogs after the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs missed the finals this season after finishing with a 12-11 win-loss record.