Our reporters predict all the ins and outs ahead of the second week of finals

Brodie Grundy, Jack Silvagni and Charlie Dixon. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in the second week of finals?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the ins and outs for this weekend's semi-finals. Check it out.

There will be a couple of enforced changes for the Blues ahead of Friday night's semi-final against the Demons. Harry McKay (concussion) has entered the League's 12-day protocols and won't play, while Jack Martin (suspension) is also unavailable. Jesse Motlop should return in a smaller forward line, but coach Michael Voss will need to ponder whether he wants another marking option. Jack Silvagni (knee) is the obvious solution, should he pass a fitness test later this week. Matt Kennedy could also be a left-field choice, given he can replicate Martin's forward-midfield splits. Paddy Dow, Ollie Hollands and Zac Fisher were among the emergencies last week and will all be considered as the tactical substitute. - Riley Beveridge

EF sub: Jesse Motlop (replaced Harry McKay)

Jesse Motlop celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants made a late decision to rule out Stephen Coniglio (eye) last week, but are confident he will return for Saturday night's semi-final against the Power. Xavier O'Halloran, who was initially meant to be the sub last week, came into the starting team but could return as the 23rd man this weekend. That could spell unlucky news for Nick Haynes, who was originally brought to Victoria as the travelling emergency before Coniglio's unfortunate accident at training saw him elevated into a sub role. Ryan Angwin and Braydon Preuss were the others named as emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

EF sub: Nick Haynes (replaced Isaac Cumming)

Nick Haynes warms up ahead of the elimination final between GWS and St Kilda at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

There'll be at least two changes for the Demons this week, with midfielder Angus Brayshaw (concussion) and forward Jacob van Rooyen (suspension) sidelined. They're big holes to fill, but there's a few options waiting in the wings. With Tom McDonald, Joel Smith and Bayley Fritsch already up forward, the Demons might opt to go smaller in attack with Charlie Spargo or Taj Woewodin suitable options. If they stick with another tall, Ben Brown has finally overcome his knee issues and is available, or Brodie Grundy might return to play the forward role that has been touted for him since the Gawn-Grundy ruck project was shelved. Josh Schache is also a taller option, but having only played two games at the top level this season (including one as sub), that would be a left-field choice. Expect either James Jordon or James Harmes to get the nod to replace Brayshaw. – Alison O'Connor



QF sub: Bailey Laurie (replaced Angus Brayshaw)

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn at Melbourne training on September 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

So much depends on Port's injured players as to who will line up against Greater Western Sydney in Saturday night's semi-final at Adelaide Oval. Charlie Dixon will train this week and is hopeful of overcoming a foot injury that has prevented him playing since round 20, while defenders Dylan Williams (hamstring) and Trent McKenzie (ankle) are still a chance to line up against the Giants. The speed of Francis Evans could be considered in a re-jig, while Jase Burgoyne would come into the frame if the defensive stocks are weakened. – Michael Whiting

QF sub: Travis Boak (replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones)