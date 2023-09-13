IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Josh look at the blockbuster midfield match-ups in Power v Giants
- The Giant who will be 'All-Australian for the rest of his career, on and off'
- Recruits who stood up in week one: Four Pies, Dunkley, Bedford, Acres
- New footy boss Laura Kane stamps her authority, rule changes loom
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.