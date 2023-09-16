The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week three of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

The 2023 preliminary finals are set. Picture: AFL Digital

COLLINGWOOD will host Greater Western Sydney on Friday night for a spot in the 2023 AFL Grand Final before Brisbane plays Carlton in a twilight time slot on Saturday.

The AFL has confirmed the fixture for Week 3 of the finals, with the Magpies to play the Giants at the MCG at 7.50pm AEST on Friday night.

The Lions will then host the Blues from 5.15pm AEST on Saturday afternoon at the Gabba.

The earlier start in Brisbane means, should the Blues win, they will be able to fly home to Melbourne on Saturday night instead of Sunday morning, aiding their preparation for the Grand Final the following Saturday.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale next week, with on-sale times to be confirmed by the AFL on Sunday.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 5.15pm AEST