Sam Butler and Fergus Greene celebrate a goal during the VFL semi-final between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

It is preliminary final weekend and the action could not get any hotter as the top four teams battle it out for a place in the VFL Grand Final. First up it's Werribee v Brisbane at Avalon Airport Oval, followed by minor premier Gold Coast hosting Box Hill at Heritage Bank Stadium. The winners will advance to the decider, which will be played on Sunday, September 24.

SANFL

Who will earn the right to take on Glenelg in the SANFL Grand Final? That will be determined on Sunday when Sturt faces Adelaide in a huge preliminary final battle at Adelaide Oval. The Crows fell to the Tigers in last weekend's semi-final and will be keen to get another crack in the decider, while Sturt cruised past Central District.

WAFL

A massive preliminary final clash awaits on Sunday when Peel Thunder meets Subiaco for the right to face East Fremantle in the Grand Final. Peel lost to the Sharks in their semi-final last weekend, while the Lions held off the Tigers in the other semi.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, preliminary finals

Saturday, September 16

Werribee v Brisbane, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST

Gold Coast v Box Hill, Heritage Bank Stadium, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, preliminary finals

Sunday, September 17

Sturt v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.15pm ACST

WAFL fixture, preliminary finals

Sunday, September 17

Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST