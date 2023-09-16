Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge analysed ways in which the Kangaroos could move higher up the draft order on this week's episode of Gettable

Ben McKay walks out onto the field ahead of the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COULD there be a left-field way for North Melbourne to grab the No.1 pick?

Debating potential hypothetical pick-swaps on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge analysed a different sort of trade proposal that could get the Kangaroos higher up the draft order.

Twomey suggested that if North Melbourne gets pick No.3 as free agency compensation for Ben McKay's departure, whether the club could split that selection with a team that has multiple first-round selections.

The Kangas could then offer pick No.2 and a later selection for pick No.1, giving Alastair Clarkson's side a chance of holding the highly sought-after opening pick as well as a handful of later first-round selections.

However, Twomey prefaced his hypothetical by saying it was impossible to know whether West Coast would trade pick No.1 until decisions were made on McKay's compensation and North Melbourne's application to have access to draft prospect Ryley Sanders.

"I'm waiting for the Ben McKay compensation to come through and the Ryley Sanders decision to be made before I have to see what North Melbourne has to offer properly to get up," Twomey said on Gettable.

"That will play out in Trade Period. I think we'll see some offers come through. Everyone is just biding their time and keeping their powder dry in terms of what they're going to offer for pick No.1.

"The first offer is not going to be the offer that makes West Coast move, is it? It's going to be the second or third offer potentially. But there's funny days in Trade Period. There's those crazy nights where things happen and all of a sudden, it shifts."

