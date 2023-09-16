Adam Kingsley's side is fit, healthy and in top form heading into next Friday night's preliminary final against Collingwood

GWS Giants players sing the team song after the semi-final win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is as well placed as it could be heading into an MCG preliminary final against Collingwood after honing a "plan B" this September that makes it even more dangerous, according to coach Adam Kingsley.

The Giants' midfield has become a lethal scoring source in two finals, underpinning an elimination final win against St Kilda and then driving a second-quarter surge on Saturday night that put Port Adelaide to the sword.

POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

GWS kicked nine goals to the Power's three from stoppages at Adelaide Oval and Kingsley said the improvement gave the team confidence going into the club's fourth preliminary final in a replay of its 2019 match-up against the Magpies.

"It's a nice time to get those numbers. That's not normally how we score or what we rely on to win games, but the last two weeks we've been able to score from stoppage, which has been really nice for us," he said.

Learn More 08:34

"We're not solely relying on our turnover game to score. We're adding the stoppage game, which makes us even more of a threat.

"We've got to be able to adjust to what the opposition throw at us. If they are able to shut down the 'A plan' and the way we want to play, we've got to have something to lean on.

"I feel like we've seen that in terms of the stoppage game. Plan B is you might be able to defend our turnover, but now we can lean on our stoppage a little bit.

"I feel like our game is in good order. We're healthy, we'll have a full list to pick from again, and we couldn't be better placed to take on Collingwood next Friday."

Learn More 10:08

Kingsley underlined it would be "a different challenge" against the Magpies, who have been a strong stoppage team this season and will regain young star Nick Daicos for the anticipated clash.

They will also have the support of more than 90,000 fans, although the atmosphere was not one that Kingsley expected to bother his players, who have travelled for wins at 11 different venues this season.

"I can only speak on the last two weeks – 45,000 today and probably 40,000 of them were Port Adelaide supporters," Kingsley said.

"It was a loud crowd and obviously very passionate, and we were able to do a pretty good job.

"And the week before against the Saints, maybe just short of 70,000 and similar moments, so I feel like we've had some pretty good lead-in games to the Collingwood game.

"Cleary they've got a great supporter base as well and 90,000-plus at the 'G, couldn't ask for more."

Greater Western Sydney fans celebrate after the semi-final match against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Kingsley paid tribute to senior midfielder Stephen Coniglio, who was brilliant with 30 disposals, eight clearances and two goals.

"He's part of our midfield that I felt got on top of theirs. Certainly his composure when he got the ball was really important for us," he said.

On ruckman Kieren Briggs, who left the ground with a shoulder concern in the third quarter, the coach said: "I think he's fine. I know he was having his shoulder checked out. He came back on and played pretty much all of the last quarter. I'm not aware of any damage to it."

The Giants will have a six-day break leading into their Friday night final against the well-rested Magpies. But even that didn't concern Kingsley.

"I kind of look at it as though Collingwood have earned the right, so I'm not all that fussed over it to be fair," he said. "They finished on top, so they deserve an advantage, if it is that."