Stephen Coniglio gets past Connor Rozee during the semi-final between GWS and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the 11-minute burst from Greater Western Sydney that sunk Port Adelaide's season and humbled its midfield stars, sending the Power out of September in straight sets after a season that promised so much. 

With young guns Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis in the middle, the Power onballers got a beating of the highest order as the Giants piled on five unanswered goals and put the crucial gap in the game that paved the path for the club's fourth appearance in a preliminary final.  

POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

From the three-minute mark of the second term to the 14th, the Giants turned a three-point deficit into a 28-point lead in a fearsome running style that has turned them from a finals wildcard to a legitimate contender. 

Young bull Tom Green was a star on the inside, Josh Kelly was damaging in the front half, and tough veteran Callan Ward was playing like a younger version of himself. But it was the returning Stephen Coniglio, who had 22 disposals to half-time, who was the architect. 

00:38

Kelly and Coniglio raise the heat in hot minute

Goals to gun midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio in quick succession sees the Giants extend their advantage

Collectively, they won the clearances 29-12 to the main break and the contested ball 81-63, with the Giants racking up 78 more disposals to half-time. The disposal and clearance differentials represented the Power's worst results in a half this season, and it came with their year on the line. 

The scoreboard impact was there, with the Giants kicking seven first-half goals from stoppages and 31 more points than their opponents. It could have been so much worse, too, with the Giants following up their 11-minute burst with a run of five missed shots.  

NEWS
'Couldn't be better placed': GWS primed for Pies showdown

"That's not normally how we score or what we rely on to win games, but the last two weeks really we've been able to score from stoppage, which has been really nice for us," coach Adam Kingsley said.

"And it's nice timing coming into finals, we're not solely relying on our turnover game to score. We're adding the stoppage game, which makes us even more of a threat."

08:34

Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

As Coniglio and co did their best work, Butters, Rozee and Horne-Francis collectively went without a clearance in the second quarter, combining for 14 disposals and four contested possessions. 

Butters and Horne-Francis would fight back at different stages in the second half, and the margin was briefly cut to as low as 18 points in the third quarter, but the Power had been left with far too much to do after that match-defining burst. 

While the Power were beaten all over the ground, the midfield group will be particularly stung by its September performances after also lowering its colours against Brisbane in week one and losing the scores from stoppage indicator (-42) convincingly. 

Coach Ken Hinkley described Saturday night' second quarter as "unacceptable".

NEWS
Hinkley says Power had no choice but to play injured players

On the midfielders' efforts, he said: "I just think they weren’t clean enough when they got their hands on the ball. They’ve been able to get in and out of traffic quite quickly as a group, (but) tonight they weren’t able to sustain or be clean enough when they took that ball."

The Giants, meanwhile, are gaining busloads of admirers as the weeks pass this September, and they now enter a Friday night preliminary final against Collingwood as the definition of an 'anywhere, anytime' team. 

In a rematch of the 2019 preliminary final that they won by four points to progress to their first and only Grand Final, the Giants will have nothing to lose. 

While the Pies spent much of 2023 playing the most feared style, there is a case now that the Giants have been that team in September after back-to-back wins on the road against St Kilda and Port Adelaide. 

Green spruiked the 11 venues GWS has won at this season after last week's win at the MCG, and there were smiles and smirks from his teammates as they ran out onto Adelaide Oval to a chorus of boos. 

Winning on the road is now part of this team's story in 2023 and something that clearly motivates and defines them as a group. 

The 'Orange Tsumani' that has been embraced and encouraged by new coach Adam Kingsley is peaking in height at just the right time. 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:57

    Greene's early burst fires up Giants

    Toby Greene shows off his class as he kicks his side's first two majors of the night

    AFL
  • 01:05

    Super Rioli double lights up Adelaide Oval

    Willie Rioli makes an early impact with this pair of goals giving his side some early momentum

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Kelly and Coniglio raise the heat in hot minute

    Goals to gun midfielders Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio in quick succession sees the Giants extend their advantage

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Hogan piles on more pain in stunning run for GWS

    Jesse Hogan makes it two goals in short time to continue his side's onslaught in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Rioli raises noise level after half-time with small spark

    Willie Rioli does his best to create some much-needed momentum for the Power with this clever goal to kickstart the third term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Riccardi's lethal long kick may just do the trick

    Jake Riccardi nails this superb set shot to bring the Giants one step closer to a massive victory

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Skipper delivers the dagger to book date with Pies

    Toby Greene produces the sealing goal to all but assure his side a preliminary final berth against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v GWS

    The Power and Giants clash in the second semi final

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Hogan's heroics one of many Giant performances

    Jesse Hogan owns his role in his side's stunning upset victory, with a powerful four-goal display to go alongside some big marks

    AFL
  • 10:08

    Full post-match, SF: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after their semi final against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 10:27

    Full post-match, SF: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after their semi final against GWS

    AFL