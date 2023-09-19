Taylor Adams is pictured during a Collingwood training session on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Shoulder  Season
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Jack Gunston  Knee  Test
 Kai Lohmann  Collarbone  Season
 James Madden  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Quad  Season
 Jack Payne  Ankle  Test
Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

Payne looked ginger at the Lions training session on Tuesday, battling through a couple of tentative run-throughs. He'll be given every chance to line up against the Blues, though. Gunston was far more fluent, taking part in the entire session and looks like being available for selection.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Blake Acres  Collarbone  Test
 Sam Docherty  Shoulder  Test
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  Season
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Harry McKay  Concussion  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Acres, Docherty and McKay to play in Saturday night's preliminary final but all three will likely need to be monitored during the week. Jack Martin (suspension) and Jack Silvagni (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Ash Johnson  Arm  Season
 Will Kelly  Ankle  Season
Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

Nick Daicos was officially given the green light to return in Friday night's preliminary final over the weekend, after recovering from the hairline fracture in his knee he suffered in round 21. Taylor Adams will miss the clash against the Giants due to a low-grade hamstring strain. The midfielder will face a race against the clock to be fit for the Grand Final if the Pies progress, although he has already completed some strong running sessions. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Toe  Season
 Max Gruzewski  Foot  Season
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  Season
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Kieren Briggs (shoulder) to play, with scans over the weekend clearing him of any damage. That means there are no fresh injury concerns for the club heading into Friday night's preliminary final against the Pies. – Riley Beveridge