Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Knee
|Test
|Kai Lohmann
|Collarbone
|Season
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: September 19, 2023
Early prognosis
Payne looked ginger at the Lions training session on Tuesday, battling through a couple of tentative run-throughs. He'll be given every chance to line up against the Blues, though. Gunston was far more fluent, taking part in the entire session and looks like being available for selection. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Collarbone
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Shoulder
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|Season
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Harry McKay
|Concussion
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 19, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect Acres, Docherty and McKay to play in Saturday night's preliminary final but all three will likely need to be monitored during the week. Jack Martin (suspension) and Jack Silvagni (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Arm
|Season
|Will Kelly
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: September 19, 2023
Early prognosis
Nick Daicos was officially given the green light to return in Friday night's preliminary final over the weekend, after recovering from the hairline fracture in his knee he suffered in round 21. Taylor Adams will miss the clash against the Giants due to a low-grade hamstring strain. The midfielder will face a race against the clock to be fit for the Grand Final if the Pies progress, although he has already completed some strong running sessions. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Toe
|Season
|Max Gruzewski
|Foot
|Season
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 19, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants expect Kieren Briggs (shoulder) to play, with scans over the weekend clearing him of any damage. That means there are no fresh injury concerns for the club heading into Friday night's preliminary final against the Pies. – Riley Beveridge