Who's struggling, who's a test, check out the players from your list who are a little sore

Taylor Adams is pictured during a Collingwood training session on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from the remaining finals clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Season Will Ashcroft Knee Season Jack Gunston Knee Test Kai Lohmann Collarbone Season James Madden Shoulder Season Carter Michael Quad Season Jack Payne Ankle Test Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

Payne looked ginger at the Lions training session on Tuesday, battling through a couple of tentative run-throughs. He'll be given every chance to line up against the Blues, though. Gunston was far more fluent, taking part in the entire session and looks like being available for selection. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Collarbone Test Sam Docherty Shoulder Test Corey Durdin Hamstring Season Alex Mirkov Heart Season Harry McKay Concussion Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect Acres, Docherty and McKay to play in Saturday night's preliminary final but all three will likely need to be monitored during the week. Jack Martin (suspension) and Jack Silvagni (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 1-2 weeks Charlie Dean Foot Season Ash Johnson Arm Season Will Kelly Ankle Season Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

Nick Daicos was officially given the green light to return in Friday night's preliminary final over the weekend, after recovering from the hairline fracture in his knee he suffered in round 21. Taylor Adams will miss the clash against the Giants due to a low-grade hamstring strain. The midfielder will face a race against the clock to be fit for the Grand Final if the Pies progress, although he has already completed some strong running sessions. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Toe Season Max Gruzewski Foot Season Cooper Hamilton Foot Season Darcy Jones Knee Season Adam Kennedy Knee Season Updated: September 19, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Kieren Briggs (shoulder) to play, with scans over the weekend clearing him of any damage. That means there are no fresh injury concerns for the club heading into Friday night's preliminary final against the Pies. – Riley Beveridge