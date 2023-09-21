Get all the key information for the 2023 Brownlow Medal Count, including details of AFL.com.au’s live Brownlow Tracker

The AFL's night of nights is back for another year and it's set to be another thrilling count. Here's everything you need to know.

Key details

The 2023 Brownlow Medal Count will be held on Monday, September 25, at Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

How to watch and live stream

The 2023 Brownlow Medal will be broadcast live and free in Australia on Channel 7 and 7mate and live streamed on 7Plus from 7.30pm AEST. The night starts with the Red Carpet arrivals before the count gets underway at 8pm AEST.

The count will also be live streamed on the AFL Live Official App from 8pm AEST.

To watch the count from overseas, sign up for watchafl.com.au.

How to follow online

Instead of just watching the broadcast, fire up your second screen and follow every vote for every player with our live Brownlow Tracker.

The live Brownlow leaderboard will also update regularly, and you can 'pin' your favourite players to the top to see how they're going compared to the frontrunners. You can also filter the Brownlow Tracker by club to see how players from your team are faring.

And in case you miss anything, the 'Round by Round' tab is a quick and easy way to look back on the votes for every game during the season.

As the night progresses, don't forget to check out our round-by-round Brownlow Predictor so you can see which players are expected to poll in the latter stages of the count, and who's expected to fall away.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App will also have a live blog of all the action from the red carpet right until the winner is announced.

Who's expected to win?

In a tight count, AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale coming home strong to win his second medal. Nick Daicos is expected to lead for most of the count but his injury-hit finish to the season could see Neale, Marcus Bontempelli or Zak Butters overtake him late.

Read our full Brownlow predictor piece here

AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor

32 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

30 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

29 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

28 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

27 - Tim Taranto (Richmond)

25 - Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

25 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Sportsbet odds

$2.80 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$3 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$5.50 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

$7 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$13 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$51 - Errol Gulden (Sydney)

$51 - Tim Taranto (Richmond)