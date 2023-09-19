Jack Silvagni has re-signed with the Blues until at least the end of 2025

Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Jack Silvagni has recommitted to the Blues, re-signing for a further two years.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported earlier this month that he expected Silvagni to re-sign at Carlton, and the 25-year-old's new deal was confirmed on Tuesday.

The third-generation Blue has played 115 AFL games since joining Carlton as a father-son selection in the 2015 AFL Draft.

"It is great Jack has recommitted to the club until 2025. Jack consistently puts his body on the line for the club and has that competitive edge which we love," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"Along with his football smarts, his versatility to play on all areas of the ground is a real asset for us and we look forward to evolving his role further in the coming years.

"Once out on the field he always gives 100 per cent, and we are glad today's announcement recognises the hard work he continues to put in both on and off the field."

Learn More 05:51

Silvagni, the son of Hall of Famer Stephen, is averaging 13.6 disposals, four marks, 2.7 tackles and 2.9 hitouts per game this season.

Speaking on Gettable on September 6, Twomey said he expected Silvagni to re-sign.

"They've tabled a multi-year offer to him. There's development there," Twomey said.

Learn More 32:48

"There's a contract offer on the table for Jack Silvagni so it's over to him now, unrestricted free agent, I think you put an offer in front of him, it's probably the more likely course that he takes that."

The Blues have enjoyed a spectacular run to reach a preliminary final, in which they will face Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday.