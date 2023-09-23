Chris Fagan wants his team to enjoy what's to come as Brisbane prepares to face Collingwood in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Lachie Neale celebrates after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan wants his Brisbane players to embrace everything about the coming week after qualifying for the club's first Grand Final in 19 years.

The Lions overcame Carlton by 16 points at the Gabba on Saturday night and now have seven days to prepare for a date with Collingwood at the MCG.

Fagan is more than familiar with Grand Finals, playing a role in six during his time with Melbourne and Hawthorn, and will now lead Brisbane to its first in his seven-year tenure.

Only Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron from the 23 that played Carlton have experience in deciders, while triple-premiership Hawk Jack Gunston is also in the squad.

"There's lots of different things that happen in Grand Final week, you've just got to embrace them and enjoy them," a beaming Fagan said post-match.

"Try to keep the week as normal as you can but understand it won't be normal.

"We just need to get our players together on Monday and talk to them about what the week looks like, so they know what's coming."

Victory against the Blues was anything but easy, and took every bit of experience the Lions have gathered over five finals campaigns to get over the line.

After trailing by five goals during the first quarter, they eventually wore down Michael Voss' men, dominating clearances and showing composure to get the job done.

"We have worked really hard at learning from those occasions where we haven't played in the manner we wanted to in some of the big games," Fagan said.

"We were better last year in finals, in the end we just got knocked out by a champion team.

"We've learnt a lot from Geelong, playing against them in finals, playing against them in preliminary finals.

"We've never ever shied away from our lessons internally.

"I know I stick up for my blokes like a madman sometimes, but internally we've always dealt with our issues and our weaknesses because that's how you get better."

Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale, Conor McKenna and Hugh McCluggage sing the team song after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said key defender Jack Payne would be given every opportunity to regain his place in the team after missing out through an ankle injury.

He said Lachie Neale was fine after copping a "stinger" to his shoulder in the third quarter.

And one last piece of advice for Grand Final spectators.

"What I'm hoping is those who don't barrack for Collingwood jump on the Lions bandwagon and get behind us," he said.