The Match Review for Saturday's preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton has been completed

Matthew Cottrell and Ryan Lester in action during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE key defender Ryan Lester is free to play in the Grand Final but has been slapped with a fine for tripping Carlton's Blake Acres during the Lions' 16-point win over the Blues in Saturday's preliminary final.

The incident occurred in the second term, with Lester slapped with a $1,500 fine by the Match Review Officer.

The penalty can be reduced to $1,000 with an early plea.