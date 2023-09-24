Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at UTAS Stadium in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S undefeated record over North Melbourne remains intact after it stormed home for an enthralling two-point victory.

Down by 18 points at half-time, the Lions kicked four goals to one after the main break to pinch a 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33) victory at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

KANGAROOS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Emma Kearney was paid a free kick in the dying seconds but North's captain was 60m out from the Kangaroos' goal and her shot dropped well short.

The Lions' theme song had already started playing as Kearney attempted what would have been the greatest goal in AFLW history.

02:58

AFLW last two mins: Lions surge home to pip Roos

The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Brisbane in round four

It was a heartbreaking loss for North, who seemed destined to move to 4-0 this season and remain undefeated in Tasmania.

The Lions had won all previous matches against North dating back to 2021.

Shannon Campbell, best-on-ground as a defender in the Lions' grand final defeat to Melbourne last year, kicked the match-winning goal on her 27th birthday.

Her snap in the dying stages put the Lions in front for the first time since early in the match, coming only minutes after she dropped a regulation mark in the goalsquare.

00:41

Campbell levels the scores with brilliant banana finish

Brisbane's Shannon Campbell ties the game with a great running goal

The Lions turned the match around after being belted in the midfield in the first half as North stars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner led the way.

00:28

Roos star goes bang for today's opener

North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner continues her hot form with a ripping early goal

League best-and-fairest Ally Anderson was everywhere for the Lions after half-time, while Lily Postlethwaite and captain Bre Koenen slotted important goals in the third quarter.

00:42

Postlethwaite breaks out the back for major

Brisbane's Lily Postlethwaite with a great crumbing effort to get on the board

North's Nicole Bresnehan missed the entire second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The result leaves North and the Lions at 3-1, with reigning premiers Melbourne and perennial powerhouse Adelaide the only undefeated teams this season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:28

    Roos star goes bang for today's opener

    North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner continues her hot form with a ripping early goal

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Is Lion in hot water with this tackle?

    Brisbane's Dee Heslop faces a nervous wait after this tackle in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Koenen takes over in hot second-half start

    Brisbane's Breanna Koenen kicks a crafty captain's goal

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Postlethwaite breaks out the back for major

    Brisbane's Lily Postlethwaite with a great crumbing effort to get on the board

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Campbell levels the scores with brilliant banana finish

    Brisbane's Shannon Campbell ties the game with a great running goal

    AFLW
  • 02:58

    AFLW last two mins: Lions surge home to pip Roos

    The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Brisbane in round four

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round four's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round four of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW R4 match highlights: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in Round 4 of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    AFLW full post-match, R4: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round four's match against Brisbane

    AFLW

NORTH MELBOURNE      2.0     4.1     5.2     5.3 (33)
BRISBANE                      0.1     1.1     4.2     5.5 (35) 

GOALS
North Melbourne: King 2, Eddey, Garner, Shierlaw
Brisbane: Campbell, Koenen, Mullins, Postlethwaite, Smith 

BEST 
North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, E.King, M.King, Kearney, Smith
Brisbane: Anderson, Koenen, Ellenger, Hodder, Svarc, Grider 

INJURIES 
North Melbourne: Bresnehan (ankle)
Brisbane: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,093 at UTAS Stadium