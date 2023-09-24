Brisbane has claimed an unlikely two-point win over North Melbourne after trailing by 18 points at half-time

Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Brisbane at UTAS Stadium in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE'S undefeated record over North Melbourne remains intact after it stormed home for an enthralling two-point victory.

Down by 18 points at half-time, the Lions kicked four goals to one after the main break to pinch a 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33) victory at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

Emma Kearney was paid a free kick in the dying seconds but North's captain was 60m out from the Kangaroos' goal and her shot dropped well short.

The Lions' theme song had already started playing as Kearney attempted what would have been the greatest goal in AFLW history.

It was a heartbreaking loss for North, who seemed destined to move to 4-0 this season and remain undefeated in Tasmania.

The Lions had won all previous matches against North dating back to 2021.

Shannon Campbell, best-on-ground as a defender in the Lions' grand final defeat to Melbourne last year, kicked the match-winning goal on her 27th birthday.

Her snap in the dying stages put the Lions in front for the first time since early in the match, coming only minutes after she dropped a regulation mark in the goalsquare.

The Lions turned the match around after being belted in the midfield in the first half as North stars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner led the way.

League best-and-fairest Ally Anderson was everywhere for the Lions after half-time, while Lily Postlethwaite and captain Bre Koenen slotted important goals in the third quarter.

North's Nicole Bresnehan missed the entire second half with a suspected ankle injury.

The result leaves North and the Lions at 3-1, with reigning premiers Melbourne and perennial powerhouse Adelaide the only undefeated teams this season.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 4.1 5.2 5.3 (33)

BRISBANE 0.1 1.1 4.2 5.5 (35)

GOALS

North Melbourne: King 2, Eddey, Garner, Shierlaw

Brisbane: Campbell, Koenen, Mullins, Postlethwaite, Smith

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, E.King, M.King, Kearney, Smith

Brisbane: Anderson, Koenen, Ellenger, Hodder, Svarc, Grider

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Bresnehan (ankle)

Brisbane: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,093 at UTAS Stadium