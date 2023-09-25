The Chargers claimed a second Coates Talent League premiership in three years

Sienna Tallariti marks the ball during the Oakleigh Chargers' Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final against the Eastern Ranges on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Sienna Tallariti has helped lead Oakleigh Chargers to a second Coates Talent League premiership in three years, defeating Eastern Ranges by seven points.

Lining up across half-back, the bottom-ager Tallariti was named best on ground after recording 32 disposals, 12 marks and six rebound 50s.

The Chargers got out to an early lead before scores were level at half-time. A three-goal third quarter broke the game open and secured the win.

Ranges duo Grace Baba (23 disposals, two clearances) and Laura Stone (30 and five) found plenty of the footy, while Jess Vukic (28 hitouts) dominated the ruck duel.

Sarah Poustie was one of the Chargers' busiest players, recording 20 touches, five clearances and seven tackles.

Sarah Poustie poses with the premiership medal after the Oakleigh Chargers' Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final against the Eastern Ranges on September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Eastern Ranges small forward Alyssia Pisano booted three goals in an engaging battle with Charlotte Brewer, who was also named in the Chargers' best by their coaches.

Two of draft-eligible Pisano's goals came in the last quarter as the Ranges pushed hard, but ultimately fell short.

Both captains – Ava Campbell (Ranges) and Lara Hausegger (Chargers) – had strong games in defence, recognised by their coaches in the bests.

EASTERN RANGES 1.2 2.4 2.5 5.6 (36)

OAKLEIGH CHARGERS 2.3 2.4 5.5 6.7 (43)

GOALS

Eastern Ranges: Alyssia Pisano 3, Mackenzie Bourne, Emma Stilve

Oakleigh Chargers: Jacinta Baxter, Alessia Dunn, Lily Hart, Mikayla Lee, Emily Tassiopoulos, Amelie Gladman

BEST

Eastern Ranges: Grace Baba, Indigo Linde, Laura Stone, Ava Campbell, Alyssia Pisano, Jordyn Allen

Oakleigh Chargers: Sienna Tallariti, Charlotte Brewer, Chloe Thorn, Lara Hausegger, Mikayla Lee, Marlo Cockerill