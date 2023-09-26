Chris Newman will leave Hawthorn to return to Punt Road to work as an assistant coach under Adem Yze

Chris Newman at a Hawthorn intraclub match in February 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND will welcome back former captain Chris Newman as an assistant coach in 2024, while highly regarded development coach Xavier Clarke will depart for North Melbourne.

The 41-year-old Newman has spent the past eight seasons at Hawthorn where he has held various roles across different lines, and led VFL affiliate Box Hill to the 2018 premiership after finishing sixth on the ladder.

Newman then took charge of Hawthorn’s stoppages and opposition analysis, before being elevated to backline coach for the 2020 season, a role he held for two years before switching to the forward line in 2023.

Newman said he was relishing the challenge of returning to Punt Road and working with a different group of players under newly appointed coach Adem Yze.

"I cannot wait to get started back at Richmond, working closely with the players and football staff," he said.

"It will be nice to be back in familiar colours and working with Adem and the coaches to help the team return to finals action."

Football performance boss Tim Livingstone said Newman would add another set of fresh eyes to the Tigers’ coaching set-up.

"Chris has forged an excellent reputation as a terrific coach across the past eight years working at Hawthorn in various roles," he said.

"He is highly motivated with an excellent ability to communicate and form relations with players and staff, and a proven track record of developing individuals and helping to deliver growth and positive outcomes for a team.

"With Adem coming in as senior coach last week, he was particularly strong about getting Chris across after working closely with him at the Hawks.

"They have a terrific relationship, and we feel Chris will be an excellent fit for our playing group and coaching staff."

Adem Yze at Punt Road Oval after being announced as Richmond coach on September 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Newman played 268 matches for Richmond across 15 years in a career that included four seasons as skipper between 2009-12. He was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame last year.

While Newman makes his way back to Richmond, Clarke will depart the club to move to the Kangaroos after being in the running for the top job at Tigerland before Yze's appointment.

Clarke has spent the past two seasons as the Tigers' forward line coach after stints as VFL and development coach.

Prior to that he coached the NT Thunder in 2014 where he was named NEAFL coach of the year before leading his team to a premiership in 2015.

Clarke played 106 games for St Kilda and Brisbane before two knee reconstructions forced him into early retirement.

Xavier Clarke during the round 10 match between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

North football boss Todd Viney said the 39-year-old would be a 'perfect fit' for the club.

"A highly talented player and now a highly talented coach, Xavier understands what it takes to achieve the ultimate success having coached his own team, the NT Thunder, to a premiership and played a part in three premierships at Richmond," Viney said.

"His eight years at Punt Road have seen him build his coaching experience and undertake an array of roles. He also understands the challenges that football can bring, having faced a number of injury setbacks over his career.

"The way in which he has forged a successful coaching career is a credit to him, and we see him as a perfect fit for our club."

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide has parted ways with assistant coach Nathan Bassett after eight seasons at Alberton, while Josh Jenkins will leave Geelong after serving as a part-time ruck coach for the past two seasons.