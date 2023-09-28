Check out your club's starter in the 2023 Coles Pre-Game Sprint on Grand Final Day

Max Holmes and Lachie Schultz in action during Geelong's clash with Fremantle in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG speedster Max Holmes, Western Bulldogs winger Ed Richards and past winner Josh Rotham loom as three of the players to beat when the Coles Pre-Game Sprint returns to the MCG on Grand Final Day.

All 18 clubs have a representative for the dash that will be held pre-match, with a mix of young and established players taking part.

Holmes, a junior athletics champion before crossing to footy, and Richards, who regularly lights up the wing for the Bulldogs, will be tough to catch.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF SPRINTERS BELOW

West Coast's Rotham won the 2021 Grand Final Sprint at Optus Stadium when the season decider was held in Perth for the first time.

But there will be plenty of challengers. Young Hawk Josh Weddle is a powerful runner, as is Richmond flag star Kamdyn McIntosh, and Essendon's Nic Martin has a huge tank.

Brisbane fans will be cheering for Jaxon Prior ahead of the big game, while Collingwood's Josh Carmichael will have plenty of support from the black and white army.