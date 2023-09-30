Bobby Hill was outstanding as Collingwood won their first Grand Final since 2010

Bobby Hill shows off his Norm Smith and premiership medal after the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ONE OF the biggest queries leading into Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final was how Collingwood could increase its firepower to match the high-scoring Brisbane.

And the answer turned out to be Bobby Hill, who produced the performance of his career to win the Norm Smith Medal.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL NORM SMITH MEDAL VOTES

A young star with flair and a thirst for the contest, Hill became the fourth Norm Smith medallist in the Magpies' history and the ace in attack who gave his team an attacking edge when everything said the Lions should hold all the goalkicking cards.

Little more than six months since returning to the game after recovering from testicular cancer, Hill polled 15 votes to win the prestigious medal from Brisbane's Keidean Coleman (five) and Nick Daicos (four), who was exceptional in the thrilling final stages at the MCG.

Learn More 03:57

It was the 23-year-old's career-best four goals – all in the first half – and game-high nine score involvements that gave him the edge as the best player on the ground, receiving his Norm Smith Medal from 2005 winner Chris Judd after being swamped by teammates.

He joined Tony Shaw (1990), Nathan Buckley (2002) and Scott Pendlebury (2010 replay) as Collingwood Norm Smith medallists, with the dazzling forward becoming a club hero in his first season as a Magpie and just his 24th game for the club.

There was a roar of approval from the Magpie army when the former Greater Western Sydney forward was announced as the winner and a chant of 'Bobby' rang around the MCG when he returned to the dais to receive his premiership medal.

He was dazzling through a first-half shootout that suited his style. He used his pace to find space in attack and outsmarted opponent Brandon Starcevich in the air.

His first two goals came from marks inside 50, converting a set shot from just inside 50m for his second, and the signature moment of his game came soon after when he flew early to sit on the shoulders of Starcevich for a spectacular mark.

Learn More 03:56

The resulting goal was followed up by his fourth shortly after when he danced around Ryan Lester in the pocket at the Punt Road End and turned onto his left foot to snap the goal that gave the Magpies back the lead briefly in a see-sawing game.

It confirmed him as the best player on the ground and his influence remained after half-time, although the goals dried up in a different game that was fiercely contested and far less open.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Daicos' dream start with opening goal in Grand Final Nick Daicos notches the first major of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final after receiving a free kick for high contact

00:45 Bailey brings Lions to life with freakish finish Zac Bailey ignites his side after this outrageous shot gets Brisbane its first goal of the Grand Final

00:52 Bailey rocks 'G again with astonishing solo goal Zac Bailey is lighting up the Grand Final with another tremendous display of individual brilliance

01:00 Cruel concussion blow rules luckless Pie out of game Collingwood is thrown a massive injury concern as Nathan Murphy leaves the contest after another worrying head knock

00:47 Charlie catches fire and inspires with two crackers The Lions look ominous in attack as livewire Charlie Cameron snares a pair of beauties

00:47 Bobby brings house down with scintillating speccy Collingwood levels the scores after Bobby Hill absolutely launches himself for a massive mark and goal

03:55 Grand Final stunners: The best goals from a pulsating first half From stunning snaps to brilliant long bombs, check out the best goals from an exhilarating first half of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

00:45 De Goey and Daicos conjure magic in huge moment Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos link up at a crucial time to produce this unbelievable finish

00:50 Berry's brain fade opens door for super Sidebottom strike Jarrod Berry concedes a costly 50m penalty and Steele Sidebottom makes him pay full price with a massive set shot that could bring the Pies home

03:56 Last two mins: Pies defy Lions' charge to claim nail-biting flag The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Brisbane in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

08:56 Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final

03:57 Brilliant Bobby breaks out best to claim Norm Magpies recruit Bobby Hill marks a dazzling season in new colours by snaring the Norm Smith Medal after an inspired four-goal outing

Hill's major involvement in the third quarter was to again use his speed and courage to get free inside 50, marking and then laying off a neat kick to Pendlebury, who converted a crucial set shot.

Starcevich had a crucial win in the air on Hill late in the fourth quarter, but there was no doubting it was Hill's day, with his defensive involvements also important as the shadows stretched over the MCG.

Learn More 00:47

With Dan McStay injured, and the Magpies' key forwards well held, Collingwood needed Hill to play out of his skin on Saturday. It brought him to the club knowing he had what was required in big games, and on Saturday he delivered.

2023 Norm Smith Medal voting

15 - Bobby Hill (Coll)

5 - Keidean Coleman (Bris)

4 - Nick Daicos (Coll)

3 - Tom Mitchell (Coll)

2 - Jack Crisp (Coll)

1 - Scott Pendlebury (Coll)

Judges' voting

Luke Darcy (Chair) – B Hill 3, N Daicos 2, S Pendlebury 1

Eddie Betts – B Hill 3, T Mitchell 2, K Coleman 1

Jude Bolton – B Hill 3, K Coleman 2, T Mitchell 1

Sarah Olle – B Hill 3, K Coleman 2, J Crisp 1

Luke Shuey – B Hill 3, N Daicos 2, J Crisp 1

COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE

ALL THE STATS Full Grand Final match coverage and numbers

MATCH REPORT Magpies outlast Lions in thrilling Grand Final

PLAYER RATINGS Every Magpies player rated

PLAYER RATINGS Every Lions player rated

PRECISION AND POWER The moment that won the Pies the flag

10 THINGS WE LEARNED Magpies are clutch kings, party time for Bobby