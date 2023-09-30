Chris Fagan and Charlie Cameron after the Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PRAGMATIC Brisbane coach Chris Fagan hopes Saturday's Grand Final loss to Collingwood will be the making of his team, saying they're just entering the premiership window.

Fagan was full of praise for the Magpies and said they were deserving four-point winners, crediting their defensive set-up and ability to make the most of clearances.

However, despite the disappointment, Brisbane's coach said his team would bounce back better in 2024.

"There's lots of teams in the history of the game that have lost close Grand Finals and gone on to win premierships in the ensuing years," Fagan said.

"You know me, that'll be my attitude, what can we learn today to make us a better team next year and I'll never veer away from that.

"There's plenty of history around to say that Grand Final losses don't have to define you or destroy you, they can make you, so that's what we'll be looking to do."

Fagan pointed to West Coast's loss to Sydney in 2005, Geelong's loss to Hawthorn in 2008 and the Hawks' loss to Sydney in 2012 as examples of teams that lost and won a flag the following year.

He said with a young list – Dayne Zorko, Ryan Lester, Lachie Neale and Jarryd Lyons were the only players 30 or older – the chance was there to go again if they wanted it enough.

"We're well and truly in the window and I think we've only just moved into the window," he said.

"I know because we've been in finals the last five years the banter has been we may be going to miss our window, but I don't think so, I think we're still moving into it.

"We've just got to make sure we handle this loss well, don’t get too upset, don't get too downhearted.

"Use it as a spur to get better."

Although pleased with his team's persistence to hang in despite losing the inside 50 count 57-43, Fagan said Brisbane was a little too safe with its ball movement and lamented Magpie goals after the quarter and half-time sirens.

"We just need to make sure we turn up to the pre-season with the right attitude, with a determination to improve.

"Congratulations to Collingwood. They did play the better game on the day and they're deserving winners, they were on top all year, so well done to them."

