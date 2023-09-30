Collingwood's Nathan Murphy is helped from the ground in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has suffered a huge blow early in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, losing Nathan Murphy after a head knock in the first quarter.

The defender's head was collected by Lincoln McCarthy's shoulder as both contested the ball.

Murphy left the ground immediately to be assessed for concussion.

He appeared likely to return to the field at the start of the second quarter, but he stayed on the sidelines and was moved to the back of the interchange bench.

The defender had his head in his hands and he was consoled by his teammates as the realisation sunk in that his Grand Final was over.

Substitute Pat Lipinski entered the game as Murphy's replacement.

