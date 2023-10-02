Who impressed the coaches in the last two weeks of finals?

Sam Walsh during the Second Preliminary Final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba, September 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON midfield star Sam Walsh has won the AFL coaches' award as the player of the finals series.

The prolific ball-winner polled 23 votes in the Gary Ayres Award over three games, including the Blues' preliminary final loss to the Brisbane Lions.

He finished 2.5 votes clear of Lions playmaker Keidean Coleman (20.5).

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FINAL LEADERBOARD

Collingwood Grand Final hero Bobby Hill (19) was third after starring with four goals in the season decider.

Learn More 03:57

Rival coaches Craig McRae and Chris Fagan agreed with the Norm Smith Medal voting panel, awarding Hill a maximum 10 votes for his Grand Final performance.

The Grand Final votes are given an extra 50 per cent loading, meaning Hill was given 15.

Walsh injured a hamstring late in the season but returned in round 24 and was outstanding throughout September.

The 23-year-old collected eight votes in Carlton's six-point elimination final win over Sydney and the maximum 10 for his performance in a two-point semi-final victory over Melbourne.

Learn More 01:27

Walsh polled another five votes in the Blues' season-ending 16-point defeat to eventual runners-up Brisbane.

Lions defender Coleman received a total of 10.5 votes for his grand final performance, with Collingwood stars Nick Daicos and Jack Crisp each awarded six votes.

Magpies midfielders Tom Mitchell and Scott Pendlebury (three each) and Brisbane forward Joe Daniher (1.5) rounded out the votes.

It was the eighth year of the Gary Ayres Award, named after the former Hawthorn champion who played in five premiership sides and won two Norm Smith Medals.

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin has snared the award three times.

Collingwood wingman Steele Sidebottom, retired Sydney captain Josh Kennedy, Western Bulldogs gun Jack Macrae and Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield are the other previous winners.

Collingwood v Brisbane

15 - Bobby Hill (Collingwood)

10.5 - Keidean Coleman (Brisbane)

6 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

6 - Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

3 - Tom Mitchell (Collingwood)

3 - Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

1.5 - Joe Daniher (Brisbane)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:57 Daicos' dream start with opening goal in Grand Final Nick Daicos notches the first major of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final after receiving a free kick for high contact

00:45 Bailey brings Lions to life with freakish finish Zac Bailey ignites his side after this outrageous shot gets Brisbane its first goal of the Grand Final

00:52 Bailey rocks 'G again with astonishing solo goal Zac Bailey is lighting up the Grand Final with another tremendous display of individual brilliance

01:00 Cruel concussion blow rules luckless Pie out of game Collingwood is thrown a massive injury concern as Nathan Murphy leaves the contest after another worrying head knock

00:47 Charlie catches fire and inspires with two crackers The Lions look ominous in attack as livewire Charlie Cameron snares a pair of beauties

00:47 Bobby brings house down with scintillating speccy Collingwood levels the scores after Bobby Hill absolutely launches himself for a massive mark and goal

03:55 Grand Final stunners: The best goals from a pulsating first half From stunning snaps to brilliant long bombs, check out the best goals from an exhilarating first half of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

00:45 De Goey and Daicos conjure magic in huge moment Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos link up at a crucial time to produce this unbelievable finish

00:50 Berry's brain fade opens door for super Sidebottom strike Jarrod Berry concedes a costly 50m penalty and Steele Sidebottom makes him pay full price with a massive set shot that could bring the Pies home

03:56 Last two mins: Pies defy Lions' charge to claim nail-biting flag The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Brisbane in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

08:56 Highlights: Collingwood v Brisbane The Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final

03:57 Brilliant Bobby breaks out best to claim Norm Magpies recruit Bobby Hill marks a dazzling season in new colours by snaring the Norm Smith Medal after an inspired four-goal outing

20:00 Full post-match, GF: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after their Grand Final against Brisbane

08:16 Full post-match, GF: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Grand Final against Collingwood

14:53 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Magpies and Lions clash in the Grand Final

Brisbane v Carlton

10 - Keidean Coleman (Brisbane)

7 - Josh Dunkley (Brisbane)

5 - Sam Walsh (Carlton)

4 - Oscar McInerney (Brisbane)

3 - Harris Andrews (Brisbane)

1 - Caleb Marchbank (Carlton)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Blues erupt as Cottrell bursts clear for electric opener Carlton fans go wild as Matthew Cottrell streams forward to land the first goal of the game

00:59 Stadium shellshocked early as Carlton keeps cooking The Blues can do no wrong as Sam Docherty and Charlie Curnow pile on more pain to make it five unanswered goals

01:14 Acres prevents yet another goal in hairy situation Blake Acres does what he's been doing all finals series with a crucial touch in the goalsquare, this time with his head in fortuitous fashion

00:37 McKenna raises noise level at Gabba with super snap Conor McKenna gets the home crowd believing again with this timely goal in the second term

00:42 Charlie time as Lions look ominous again Brisbane appears to have settled the early nerves as Charlie Cameron chimes in with a huge snap

00:54 Lions' massive injury scare as Neale grabs shoulder Brisbane suffers an almighty fright in the third term as gun midfielder Lachie Neale appears to hurt his shoulder in this tackle

00:56 McCarthy provides the icing as Brisbane books in big dance Lincoln McCarthy puts the result beyond doubt as the Lions all but lock in a date with the Pies

08:16 Highlights: Brisbane v Carlton The Lions and Blues clash in the second preliminary final

02:26 Kiddy's kicking comes up big in gold-class display Keidean Coleman's stellar use of the footy helps the Lions over the line in a gutsy prelim victory

07:33 Full post-match, PF: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Brisbane

11:25 Full post-match, PF: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Carlton

14:17 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Carlton Extended highlights of the Lions and Blues clash in the second preliminary final

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

10 - Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)

5 - Tom Green (GWS)

4 - Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

3 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

3 - Connor Idun (GWS)

2 - Josh Kelly (GWS)

2 - Isaac Quaynor (Collingwood)

1 - Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:00 Collingwood roar rings as McStay opens show Magpies recruit Dan McStay gets the home crowd buzzing early after landing the first goal of the game

00:36 Daicos and Greene trade epic no-look handballs Nick Daicos and Toby Greene both showcase their sublime skill and vision in these mesmerising plays

00:51 Greene, Green, class: Giants reach sky Toby Greene and Tom Green get GWS believing with a pair of huge goals in the second term

00:36 Toby tantalising again with one from top drawer GWS skipper Toby Greene continues to lead from the front with a beautiful snap to extend his side's lead

00:33 Beau sends 'G into frenzy as Pies reclaim lead The Collingwood faithful goes wild as Beau McCreery inches his side back in front with this snap

00:21 Pies blow as key forward subbed with leg complaint Collingwood suffers a worrying injury concern with Dan McStay limping off the field after this contest

00:19 Daicos catches Giants small in driving tackle A hot passage sees Nick Daicos lay a fierce tackle on Brent Daniels in the final term

00:34 Cox stirs pot after massive final-quarter moment Mason Cox lets the Giants know all about it after converting a crucial goal in the fourth term

03:57 Last two mins: Pies hold off Giants in epic prelim Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Collingwood and GWS in the first preliminary final

08:18 Highlights: Collingwood v GWS The Magpies and Giants clash in the first preliminary final

02:57 De Goey the clearance beast goes another gear Jordan De Goey produces one of his most powerful performances in the engine room as Collingwood advances to the big dance

08:49 Full post-match, PF: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after their Preliminary Final against GWS

10:09 Full post-match, PF: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after their Preliminary Final against Collingwood

14:53 Mini-Match: Collingwood v GWS Extended highlights of the Magpies and Giants clash in the first preliminary final

Leaderboard

23 - Sam Walsh (Carlton)

20.5 - Keidean Coleman (Brisbane)

19 - Bobby Hill (Collingwood)

17 - Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

16 - Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)