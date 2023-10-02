Another stellar season from Jack Sinclair has been rewarded with a second Trevor Barker Medal

Jack Sinclair during the round 15 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on June 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA half-back Jack Sinclair has gone back-to-back in the Trevor Barker Award on Monday night, adding a second consecutive best and fairest in the same season he became a two-time All-Australian.

The 28-year-old narrowly held off vice-captain Callum Wilkie by nine votes, with star ruckman Rowan Marshall rounding out the podium ahead of young guns Mitch Owens and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

Sinclair becomes just the 13th player in the Saints' 150-year history to win multiple best and fairest awards, joining current teammates Jack Steele (2020, 2021) and Seb Ross (2017, 2019), following a season where he solidified his status as one of the premier rebounding defenders in the AFL.

The Scotch College product arrived at St Kilda via the first selection in the Rookie Draft at the end of 2014 and started his career playing at half-forward and on a wing before being moved to half-back ahead of the 2021 season.

Since then, Sinclair has finished top-two in the Trevor Barker Award in each of the past three seasons, averaging 28.9 disposals, 5.2 intercept possessions, 4.7 rebound 50s and 501.4 metres gained across 24 appearances during a career-best year in 2023.

Sinclair polled 21 votes in last Monday night’s Brownlow Medal count after finishing equal-ninth alongside Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year Award.

After being included in last year's All-Australian squad, Wilkie was named in the 22 this year after another brilliant season. The South Australian has played 109 games in a row since making his debut at 23 in the months after he was plucked out of the SANFL.

Callum Wilkie during the round 24 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba, on August 26, 2023. AFL Photos

Marshall finished third after a season where the Portland product established himself as one of the premier ruckmen in the AFL, earning selection in the All-Australian squad behind Western Bulldogs star Tim English.

While St Kilda hasn’t nailed some of its first-round picks across the past decade, the Saints have nailed the rookie draft. Sinclair, Wilkie and Marshall all started their careers in red, white and black as rookies.

Owens' brilliant second season was recognised with fourth spot after the Next Generation Academy graduate stood up for large sections of the year without Max King or Tim Membrey inside 50.

Wanganeen-Milera is also viewed as a key part of the long-term future under Ross Lyon and proved just that with an exceptional second season, averaging 23.4 disposals from 24 games after settling at half-back this year.

Captain Jack Steele finished in the top-ten despite battling injury concerns across the year that required post-season ankle surgery.

Out-of-contract ruckman Tom Campbell was also recognised for his contribution to the club with the Robert Harvey best clubman award.

2023 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Sinclair (237 votes)

2. Callum Wilkie (228 votes)

3. Rowan Marshall (205 votes)

4. Mitchito Owens (172 votes)

5. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (164 votes)

6. Brad Crouch (142 votes)

7. Bradley Hill (142 votes)

8. Jack Higgins (119 votes)

9. Jack Steele (118 votes)

10. Josh Battle (115 votes)

Additional award winners

Lenny Hayes Team Trademark Award - Callum Wilkie

Robert Harvey Best Clubman Award - Tom Campbell

Best Emerging Player Award - Mitchito Owens & Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

CMC Markets Sainter of the Year - Jack Sinclair