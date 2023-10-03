IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why experience mattered for Pies, and how copycats will follow
- Power veteran's future tied up in ruck merry-go-round
- Damo and Sarah look at the 'staggering' uncertainty around Clayton Oliver
- Flag Eagle to return as West Coast CEO? Damo says it's 'a half-genius' idea
- How does injured Swan Mills remain as skipper? He'll speak on Wednesday
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.