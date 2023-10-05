GWS captain Toby Greene's incredible season has been capped with his second club champion award

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's match against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene's sensational first season as the standalone captain at GWS has been elevated even further after he won his second Kevin Sheedy Medal as the Giants' club champion.

In a tight vote count that demonstrated the raft of star performers at the Giants in their preliminary final campaign, Greene edged out runners-up Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green by just five votes.

Lachie Whitfield and Josh Kelly rounded out the Giants' top five with emerging defenders Connor Idun and Jack Buckley solidifying their breakout years to finish in sixth and seventh place respectively.

But as it has been for most of the year, this was Greene's moment.

The 30-year-old collected his third All-Australian blazer in 2023 and was named captain of the illustrious side after finishing fourth in the AFL for goals with 66 majors and in the top three in the competition for goal assists and score involvements.

He has now capped that off with a second club champion award to go with the Kevin Sheedy Medal he won in 2016.

"This is a fitting recognition for Toby to top off a fantastic season for him individually," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"We all know the calibre of player that Toby is and what he is capable of but to see him continue his on-field dominance whilst leading his side to finals has been sensational and he's a pleasure to coach.

"He's one of the toughest and most exciting players in the game and loves to stand up in big moments, which is essentially what got him across the line in what was a thrilling vote count this year."

Coniglio's career resurgence has continued with a second successive runner-up finish in the club champion count.

The 29-year-old ended the AFL season in first place for total disposals across the competition and fourth in score involvements.

Boom midfielder Green also finished on the podium for the second year in a row after leading the AFL in both disposals and contested possessions per game this season.

Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green celebrate a goal in GWS' clash with Collingwood in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old also finished in a three-way tie with Connor Idun and Lachie Whitfield for the Giants' best finals player as they fell just point shy of Collingwood in the preliminary final, following away victories in September over St Kilda and Port Adelaide.

Young gun Finn Callaghan won the club's Rising Star award while Buckley took home the coaches award. Cameron Fleeton was named VFL player of the year.

2023 Kevin Sheedy Medal top 10

1 Toby Greene - 71 votes

=2 Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green – 66

4 Lachie Whitfield - 61

5 Josh Kelly - 58

6 Connor Idun - 54

7 Jack Buckley - 53

8 Sam Taylor - 46

9 Brent Daniels - 42

10 Lachie Ash - 41

Voting process: Line coaches rate their respective players from a pre-determined performance scale and then submit them to head coach Adam Kingsley who allocated up to six votes per game.