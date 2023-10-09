Essendon list boss Adrian Dodoro has confirmed the Bombers will not look to trade Dylan Shiel

Dylan Shiel looks on ahead of the R16 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG on July 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON has no plans to trade veteran midfielder Dylan Shiel, list boss Adrian Dodoro has declared.

Speculation has surrounded Shiel's future after the 30-year-old played just 12 games in 2023 as he battled a foot injury.

As reported last week in Inside Trading on Saturday, the former Giant also went under the knife for post-season knee surgery, but Dodoro said the Bombers expected Shiel to be back "up and running" in only a month ahead of a pre-season staying put at Tullamarine.

"No, he's not on the table," Dodoro emphatically told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"He's very much a highly regarded member of our playing group. He'll be at the Essendon Football Club next year.

"He's frustrated with his knee, but he'll be up and running in the next four weeks. He's fine, and looking forward to a big year next year."

Adrian Dodoro provides the latest on Essendon's trade period plans#AFLTrade | #AFL pic.twitter.com/ZVPgUfUVYc — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 9, 2023

Shiel earned an All-Australian blazer at Greater Western Sydney in 2017 before joining Essendon in a high-profile trade at the end of 2018.

He has struggled with injury in recent years, playing 39 of a possible 68 games over the Bombers' past three campaigns.

Dylan Shiel in action during the R7 clash between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG on April 30. 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Essendon is set to land a free agency trifecta with Todd Goldstein, Ben McKay and Jade Gresham all nominating the Bombers as their preferred new homes.

Dodoro also confirmed the club was interested in Port Adelaide winger Xavier Duursma, although he was yet to request a move as the trade period officially opened on Monday.