Deven Robertson has undergone surgery after injuring his wrist in Brisbane's finals campaign

Deven Robertson celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S Deven Robertson has undergone surgery after playing in the Lions' Grand Final loss with a broken wrist.

Robertson suffered the injury in the preliminary final win over Carlton, but its full severity was only picked up in the post-season exit medical at the club.

The young midfielder/forward had 13 disposals and kicked a goal in the Lions' heartbreaking four-point defeat to Collingwood.

He underwent surgery last week for the scaphoid fracture and will be in a wrist brace over the next month. The injury isn't expected to hinder his pre-season campaign for too long given the Lions' extended break after their Grand Final finish.

Deven Robertson during the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The surgery came after Robertson had decided to knock back strong interest from West Coast to re-sign at Brisbane.

The Eagles had been keen to lure the 22-year-old back to Western Australia, where his uncle is club great Darren Glass, but Robertson chose to stick with the Lions on a two-year deal.

He has played 41 games for the club, including 16 senior appearances this season, since being drafted at the end of 2019.