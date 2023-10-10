The Western Bulldogs have been looking to revamp their coaching panel, with Geelong's Matthew Egan their latest target

Interim coach Matthew Egan before the round 21 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Metricon Stadium, August 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Media

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are interested in adding Matthew Egan to the football department at the Whitten Oval after missing out on securing the services of Justin Leppitsch.

Leppitsch informed the Bulldogs on Monday night that he will remain at the AIA Centre as Collingwood's head of strategy after being pursued to join Luke Beveridge's coaching team.

After losing the race to Melbourne to sign Andrew McQualter as an assistant coach after he missed out on securing the top job at Richmond, the Bulldogs had turned their attention to prying Leppitsch out of the reigning premier.

But after considering the opportunity to head to the kennel as the director of coaching, the 48-year-old has recommitted to help the Magpies try to go back-to-back in 2024.

Leppitsch won three premierships playing alongside Craig McRae at Brisbane, adding three as an assistant at Richmond before banking a seventh when Collingwood defeated Brisbane in last month's Grand Final.

Oleg Markov and Justin Leppitsch celebrate after the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

All of Collingwood's assistant coaches are understood to have attracted varying degrees of interest from rivals.

Egan is currently Geelong's head of development after returning to Kardinia Park at the end of 2021 to join Chris Scott's football department.

The 40-year-old was forced to retire prematurely due to the serious foot injury he suffered on the eve of the 2007 finals series, which prevented him from playing again and forced him to retire in 2010 after 59 games.

Since then, the Victorian has built an impressive coaching resume as a development coach, starting at Essendon where he stepped up to coach the final game of 2015 after James Hird departed.

Egan also spent time working alongside Simon Goodwin at Melbourne before returning to Geelong just under two years ago.

The Dogs have been searching for a range of coaches as they look to revamp the coaching panel in Footscray following a disappointing 2023 campaign, with Egan now a target.

Backline coach Rohan Smith, stoppages coach Marc Webb and development coach Stefan Martin have all departed the Bulldogs since the club missed out on playing in September by half a game to Sydney.

The club is also in the market for a new high performance manager after long-time fitness boss Mat Inness was poached by West Coast to replace Warren Koefed at the Eagles.