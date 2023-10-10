There remains uncertainty over where the Lions will relocate to while the Gabba is being redeveloped

A general view of the Gabba during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S search for a new home ground while the Gabba is being redeveloped remains up in the air, with new AFL boss Andrew Dillon having informal discussions with the Queensland Government on Tuesday.

The Lions have just two more seasons at the Gabba before it is demolished and rebuilt ahead of the 2032 Olympic Games.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

They'll be without their home venue for up to four seasons.

As recently flagged by Lions CEO Greg Swann, they're down to two options; either a rebuilt Brisbane Showgrounds right next to the city or an upgrade of their new training base at Springfield's Brighton Homes Arena.

Either option would result in a capacity significantly less than the Gabba's 36,000-plus.

Learn More 10:00

Speaking at the National Inclusion Carnival in Brisbane on Tuesday ahead of an informal meeting with the government, Dillon was non-committal on his preference.

"Our preference is to make sure we get something that works best for football in Queensland, and if that's the RNA, if it's Springfield, we'll work with the Queensland Government," he said.

"The Lions are a big club, five finals series in a row, and they don't look like they're going anywhere soon.

"So, you want to make sure that as many people can watch the Lions as possible."