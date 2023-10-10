Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have agreed to a trade for James Harmes

James Harmes in action during the match between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE premiership player James Harmes has been traded to the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs' interest in Harmes, 28, was reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Saturday and the deal was confirmed on Tuesday, with the Demons securing a future third-round pick in return.

The Bulldogs have parted with a future third-round pick to secure premiership midfielder James Harmes from Melbourne.

Clubs had viewed Harmes as being a trade option throughout this year despite being signed through to the end of 2024 with the Demons.

The 28-year-old played nine games this season after attracting some interest from Essendon last Trade Period, having featured in the Demons' 2021 flag win.

The strong-bodied midfielder has played 152 games for the club but finished the season in the VFL as the Demons were bundled out of the finals series.

While Luke Dunstan and Michael Hibberd have retired and Deakyn Smith was delisted, the Dees have also seen James Jordon depart to Sydney as a free agent.

Harmes adds depth to the Bulldogs' midfield after Luke Beveridge's side missed the finals in 2023.

