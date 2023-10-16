IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damo and Nat on the AFL's bold plan to open 2024 season in Sydney
- Eagles AFLW coach's backflip on fixture complaints shows club's mindset
- Dockers make more promises for 'brighter future', Damo's not impressed
- Latest on Port's trade traffic jam, Hawks and Bombers still busy
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.