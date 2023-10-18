Jack Billings in action during St Kilda's clash against Hawthorn in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER No.3 pick Jack Billings will play for Melbourne next season after the Demons and St Kilda agreed to a trade on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Dees parted with their future third-round pick in exchange for the 28-year-old.

They also have the Western Bulldogs' future third-round selection.

Billings, the No.3 pick in the 2013 draft, has managed just 11 games in the past two seasons due to a combination of injury and selection.

He has played 155 games in 10 seasons at the Saints.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb believes Billings has a long career ahead at the Demons, describing him as a "talented young player with still a lot of footy ahead of him".

Saints' list boss Stephen Silvagni thanked Billings for his time at the Saints.

"Jack has been an influential and much respected member of our playing list for many years, playing more than 150 games for the club," Silvagni said.

"However, through recent discussions with Jack and his management, we believe this trade will be the best move not only for our list but for Jack’s future too.

"Throughout his time at the Saints, Jack has been the ultimate professional, endearing himself not only to the people inside our club but also the Saints faithful.

"We wish Jack all the best for his time at Melbourne."