Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey provide a trade period wrap and what it means for the upcoming draft in this week's edition of Gettable

Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge during Deadline Day of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

CO-HOSTS Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey breakdown all the moves and news from a huge Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on this week's episode of Gettable.

The guys discuss all the big moves that were made across the period and some other deals didn't get over the line despite being mooted at different stages.

With 34 players finding new homes across the period, Cal and Riley go through each club's deals in detail and what that means for the upcoming AFL Draft.

Cal and Riley dubbed it the "trade period of opportunity", with 29 of those 34 players to have moved clubs having played reserves footy - either VFL, SANFL or WAFL - at some stage in the 2023 season.

Could we see another Bobby Hill story emerge from this year's trade pool?

Gettable co-hosts Cal and Riley also name who they think is the best player to be traded this year, and the reasoning behind Geelong's insistence in asking for picks 76 and 94 in the Esava Ratugolea trade.

