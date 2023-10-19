Hawthorn has delisted a trio of players after landing a host of deals on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Fergus Greene kicks the ball during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has delisted Lachie Bramble, Fergus Greene and Ned Long less than 24 hours after bringing four fresh players in during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Hawks completed deals for forwards Jack Gunston, Jack Ginnivan and Mabior Chol on Deadline Day and also added former Essendon rookie Massimo D'Ambrosio in the last minutes of Thursday's trade window.

Greene, a former Western Bulldogs, kicked 15 goals from 11 games after joining the Hawks as a delisted free agent at the end of 2022.

Bramble managed 30 games in three seasons after being recruited during the pre-season supplemental selection period ahead of 2021, while Long played five games in two seasons after being drafted in the 2021 rookie draft.

Lachlan Bramble runs during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie thanked the trio for their efforts.

“These decisions are never easy to make and we thank each of these boys for their dedication to our football club,” McKenzie said.

“Lachy, Fergus and Ned are all popular members of our club, and on behalf of everyone at Hawthorn, I’d like to wish them all the best in their next chapters."

The Hawks have already delisted Emerson Jeka, Josh Morris and Fionn O'Hara, while ruckman Max Lynch retired on medical advice after suffering from multiple concussions.