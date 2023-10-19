Joel Smith after Melbourne's loss to Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo and Nat unpack two very different drug-related infringements - Joel Smith and Elijah Hollands

- Where are the Demons at? Is the club 'culture' an issue?

- Nat looks at Jack Ginnivan's move to Hawthorn

- A huge round of AFLW looms, with the top-four facing off in a season-shaping round

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.